In Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Danny Tan / 3 March 2020 1:39 pm / 3 comments

Bermaz Motor has officially announced the 2020 Mazda range, and the Mazda MX-5 RF maintains its place in local showrooms as the sole sports car in the Zoom-Zoom range. There are minor changes to the spec sheet as well as an upward price revision.

The MX-5, available here solely with the RF folding targa top, was updated last year. The 2019 model year car came with an upgraded 2.0L NA engine (redesigned pistons, connecting rods, crankshaft, throttle body and intake valves; 700 rpm higher redline at 7,500 rpm) with 184 PS (from 160 PS) at 7,000 rpm and 205 Nm of torque (from 200 Nm) at 4,000 rpm.

Mazda said that torque has been increased across the rev range, with top-end twist boosted by as much as 15%. Hiroshima also made improvements to the sound of the engine, removing material from the muffler’s internal structure and tweaking it for less high-frequency noise. One can choose from a six-speed automatic with steering paddles or a good ol’ manual. No change here for 2020.

The 2019 update, which was announced by Bermaz in August last year, also added telescopic steering adjustment (previously omitted due to save weight), cruise control and a 4.6-inch colour TFT LCD multi-info display. Also new were Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as standard through the Mazda Connect infotainment system and its seven-inch touchscreen. All these are present on the 2020 car.

Other standard equipment include adaptive LED headlights with a matrix high beam, LED daytime running lights, 17-inch black alloys, reverse sensors, keyless entry with walk-away lock, push-button start, auto lights/wipers, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, auto air-con, leather and a nine-speaker Bose sound system, which includes signature headrest speakers.

New additions for 2020 are in the safety column. Besides Isofix child seat mounts on the sole passenger seat with airbag cut off function, the sports car now comes with i-Activsense features such as Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Smart City Brake Support and Driver Attention Alert. The roadster also gets the latest Mazda badging and font design, which is upright and less bold than what you’ll see below.

Prices for the CBU Japan import start from RM266,154 for the manual and RM268,154 for the auto, on-the-road without insurance. This is slightly up from the RM259,154 (MT) and RM260,354 (AT) prices from 2019. The MX-5 RF was launched here in April 2017 for RM242,717 (MT) and RM248,182 (AT) with insurance. There’s a five-year or 100,000 km warranty plus free maintenance inclusive of labour, parts and lubricants. Find full specifications of the 2020 Mazda MX-5 on CarBase.my.

GALLERY: 2019 Mazda MX-5 RF

