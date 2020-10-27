In Car Reviews, Cars, Hyundai, Video Reviews, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 27 October 2020 4:10 pm / 11 comments

Things are really heating up in the B-segment SUV scene in Malaysia. Hyundai Sime Darby Malaysia (HSDM) will be launching the Hyundai Kona on October 30, with three variants on offer. The range starts with the base 2.0 Standard, followed by the 2.0 Mid and the range-topping 1.6 T-GDI High, while pricing starts from RM115,000.

It may be at a price disadvantage when compared directly against the new Proton X50, but the fully imported Kona should be priced more competitively against the Toyota C-HR and Mazda CX-3. Both Japanese cars are CBU models. Other established rivals include the Honda HR-V, Subaru XV and upcoming Kia Seltos (CBU India).

We tried our hands at both the Kona’s powerplants, the entry-level version being the naturally-aspirated 2.0 litre Nu MPI engine with 149 PS and 179 Nm of torque, while the top model gets a 1.6 litre turbocharged four-potter with 177 PS and 265 Nm of torque. The 2.0L model gets a six-speed automatic gearbox, whereas the blown mill is equipped with a Hyundai seven-speed dual-clutch unit. All three variants are front-wheel drive.

For equipment, the range-topping Kona gets projector LED headlamps, LED tail lights, eight-way powered driver’s seat, automatic air-conditioning, a head-up display, a seven-inch touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, and six airbags (all variants). There’s also Hyundai SmartSense, with features such as AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and high beam assist.

GALLERY: 2020 Hyundai Kona 2.0 MPI Mid