Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) will hold a virtual launch on October 30, 2020 to welcome two new models to its line-up, the Kona compact SUV and the eighth-generation Sonata sedan. Both models got their respective previews back in late September and early October, and are currently available for booking.
Let’s start with the fully-imported (CBU) Kona, which will compete against established rivals like the locally-assembled (CKD) Honda HR-V, CBU Mazda CX-3, CBU Toyota C-HR and upcoming CKD Proton X50 at launch. The range will consist of three variants, starting with the base 2.0 Standard, followed by the 2.0 Mid and the range-topping 1.6 T-GDI High. Pricing will start from RM115,000.
The models designated “2.0” will be powered by a 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder Nu MPI engine rated at 149 PS and 179 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the range-topper gets a 1.6 litre turbocharged direct-injected four-pot with 177 PS and 265 Nm, along with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
The turbo unit puts the Kona ahead of its Japanese rivals in terms of output, and allows for a zero to 100 km/h sprint time of 7.7 seconds and top speed of 210 km/h. Both powertrains are front-wheel drive, with no option of all-wheel drive.
As for equipment, the Kona in its highest specification – the 1.6 T-GDI High – comes as standard with projector LED headlamps, LED taillights, eight-way powered driver’s seat, automatic air-conditioning, a head-up display, a seven-inch touchscreen head unit, six airbags (all variants) and the Hyundai SmartSense active safety suite – AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and high beam assist.
Shifting our attention to the Sonata, which will be a CBU import, the eight-gen DN8 will be priced from RM20xk and is set to take on D-segment sedans like the CBU Toyota Camry, CKD Honda Accord and CBU Mazda 6. Under the bonnet, the Sonata features Hyundai’s Smartstream 2.5 litre NA four-cylinder with 180 PS and 232 Nm, mated to a six-speed automatic and front-wheel drive.
Standard equipment includes keyless entry and push start, powered seats with driver’s side memory, dual-zone climate control with rear air vents, auto lights and wipers, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, a 12.3-inch instrument display, a 360-degree camera system, and a cooled Qi wireless charger.
On the safety front, there’s six airbags, stability control and Blind-Spot View Monitor, which operates like a usual blind spot monitor, but will project a live video feed in the instrument cluster when the indicators are used.
With both models set to be introduced by HSDM in just a few days’ time, which one are you more interested in? Their designs are certainly a standout when compared to the competition, and given the specifications, is it enough to win you over? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
Hyundai-Sime Darby must make these twins, the Kona compact SUV and Sonata sedan. CKD made in Msia, otherwise the GLC failed big time
That decision is from Hyundai. Based on the small market volume, Sime-Darby don’t care if Hyundai failed big time. Selling property is more lucrative.
after Kia, berjaya took over Hyundai. next ?
Price from Rm115k? No need to see di….
the only reason why sonata and tucson works previously was due to their attractive pricing and good design. now honda and toyota have upped their game in term of new engine, design and specs, and hyundai kia increasing their price, i don’t think they can survive.
Hear that Sonata pricing is near to new Camry… Good luck Hyundai-Sime Darby.
LOL Sonata priced the same or more expensive than the Camry, while having a similar powertrain? Best of luck. This car will be rarer than a unicorn on our roads and we’ll see showroom units being listed for RM130k towards Christmas next year..