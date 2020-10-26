In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 26 October 2020 10:11 am / 7 comments

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) will hold a virtual launch on October 30, 2020 to welcome two new models to its line-up, the Kona compact SUV and the eighth-generation Sonata sedan. Both models got their respective previews back in late September and early October, and are currently available for booking.

Let’s start with the fully-imported (CBU) Kona, which will compete against established rivals like the locally-assembled (CKD) Honda HR-V, CBU Mazda CX-3, CBU Toyota C-HR and upcoming CKD Proton X50 at launch. The range will consist of three variants, starting with the base 2.0 Standard, followed by the 2.0 Mid and the range-topping 1.6 T-GDI High. Pricing will start from RM115,000.

The models designated “2.0” will be powered by a 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder Nu MPI engine rated at 149 PS and 179 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the range-topper gets a 1.6 litre turbocharged direct-injected four-pot with 177 PS and 265 Nm, along with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

The turbo unit puts the Kona ahead of its Japanese rivals in terms of output, and allows for a zero to 100 km/h sprint time of 7.7 seconds and top speed of 210 km/h. Both powertrains are front-wheel drive, with no option of all-wheel drive.

As for equipment, the Kona in its highest specification – the 1.6 T-GDI High – comes as standard with projector LED headlamps, LED taillights, eight-way powered driver’s seat, automatic air-conditioning, a head-up display, a seven-inch touchscreen head unit, six airbags (all variants) and the Hyundai SmartSense active safety suite – AEB, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and high beam assist.

Shifting our attention to the Sonata, which will be a CBU import, the eight-gen DN8 will be priced from RM20xk and is set to take on D-segment sedans like the CBU Toyota Camry, CKD Honda Accord and CBU Mazda 6. Under the bonnet, the Sonata features Hyundai’s Smartstream 2.5 litre NA four-cylinder with 180 PS and 232 Nm, mated to a six-speed automatic and front-wheel drive.

Standard equipment includes keyless entry and push start, powered seats with driver’s side memory, dual-zone climate control with rear air vents, auto lights and wipers, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, a 12.3-inch instrument display, a 360-degree camera system, and a cooled Qi wireless charger.

On the safety front, there’s six airbags, stability control and Blind-Spot View Monitor, which operates like a usual blind spot monitor, but will project a live video feed in the instrument cluster when the indicators are used.

With both models set to be introduced by HSDM in just a few days’ time, which one are you more interested in? Their designs are certainly a standout when compared to the competition, and given the specifications, is it enough to win you over? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

GALLERY: 2020 Hyundai Kona 2.0 MPI Mid

GALLERY: 2020 Hyundai Sonata