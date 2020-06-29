In Cars, Local News, Mazda / By Danny Tan / 29 June 2020 5:28 pm / 0 comments

Local Mazda distributor Bermaz has come up with something special to celebrate the Hiroshima-based carmaker’s 100th anniversary. Developed by Bermaz’s MazdaSports division, the Mazda CX-3 Limited Edition package is a bundle of exterior, interior, sound and even chassis-enhancing accessories.

Outside, Mazda’s junior crossover gets a front lip spoiler and rear bumper diffuser, along with a two-tone body courtesy of black on the roof and prominent rear spoiler. The subtle makeover (a good thing) is finished with gunmetal 18-inch alloys and larger rear exhaust tips with a brushed aluminium finish. The LE is only available in conjunction with the Snowflake White Pearl colour.

Inside, Bermaz has selected a dark grey suede finish for the CX-3’s seats, steering wheel, armrest and gear lever. The material can also be found on the dashboard and door trim. There are also unique carpet mats for the LE package. Also in are brushed aluminium sports pedals and scuff plates. The Mazda 100 Years Anniversary Limited Edition logo is found on the exterior (front wings) and embroidered in the front seats.

Usually, it stops there. But this CX-3 LE includes a JBL Basspro Hub 11-inch subwoofer with tuning remote that is said to “deliver fast and tight, deep bass with low distortion”. You will find this under the boot floor, within the spare tyre. There are even chassis enhancements – under the skin, you’ll find a front strut tower brace as well as lower front, mid and rear chassis bars for a “sportier driving experience”.

The CX-3 Limited Edition package is priced at RM14,500 inclusive of installation. It comes with a one-year (or 20,000 km, whichever comes first) Mazda Genuine Accessory Warranty. Now open for reservation, expected delivery is by the end of July 2020.

Powered by a Skyactiv-G 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated engine with 151 hp/204 Nm going to the front wheels, the standard CX-3 is priced at RM126,829 on-the-road without insurance from now till December 31 with the 2020 sales tax exemption. With the LE pack, the price is RM141,329. Compare it with other B-segment SUVs at CarBase.my.