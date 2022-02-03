In Cars, Local News, Nissan / By Gerard Lye / 3 February 2022 12:20 pm / 3 comments

The Nissan Kicks could finally be launched in Malaysia this year, if Edaran Tan Chong Motor’s (ETCM) recent Chinese New Year greeting video is anything to go by. The B-segment crossover was first mentioned for our market way back in 2018, but at the time, there was no indication of a launch timeline.

Since then, the model has been given a facelift in 2020 and is currently on sale in Thailand, where it is only offered with an e-Power hybrid powertrain. In Thailand, the e-Power system consists of a HR12DE 1.2 litre three-cylinder petrol engine rated at 79 PS and 103 Nm of torque that acts solely as a generator for a 1.57 kWh battery located under the front seats.

The battery powers an EM57 electric motor with 129 PS (95 kW) and 260 Nm that drives the front wheels. With this setup, the engine does not provide drive at all, with only the electric motor being responsible for getting the vehicle to move.

Judging by what’s shown in the 59-second video, it’s very likely we’ll be getting the Kicks with an e-Power system too. In other markets, the crossover gets non-hybrid powertrains, including a HR16DE 1.6 litre naturally-aspirated petrol unit in the United States, while over in China, it’s a HR15DE 1.5 litre NA mill.

Upon arrival, the Kicks will compete against the likes of the Proton X50, Honda HR-V, Toyota Corolla Cross, Mazda CX-3 and Hyundai Kona. Among those rivals, only the HR-V and Corolla Cross have hybrid variants, with the Kona is also available as an all-electric model. Would you be interested in the Kicks when it arrives here?

GALLERY: 2020 Nissan Kicks e-Power facelift (Thailand market)