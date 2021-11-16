In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / 16 November 2021 10:30 am / 0 comments

Last month, Honda Malaysia (HM) rolled out the Honda HR-V 1.8L SE, a new variant that sits between the entry E and the mid V. The top 1.8L variant is the RS, and there’s also the Hybrid. The SE is based on the E, but adds on driver assist kit and accessories – here’s a live gallery.

SE might as well be Safety Edition, as the new variant adds on blind spot information, lane change assist and rear cross traffic alert. By the way, these are new to the HR-V here, and Honda LaneWatch is available from the V onwards.

Note that the BLIS here is an add-on system with warning lights located on the inside A pillars. Not as elegant as the usual integrated door mirror light perhaps, but it’s better than nothing and serves its purpose. Also on are a door opening warning indicator, a digital video recorder a.k.a. dashcam, and a trunk tray plus trunk organiser. There’s also SE rear badging to denote the new variant.

No changes to the rest of the kit list, which includes smart entry/push button start, automatic air-conditioning, auto headlights, cruise control, paddle shifters, electronic parking brake with auto hold, steering wheel audio controls and a seven-inch display/four-speaker audio system. Safety wise, it’s six airbags, VSA, hill start assist, emergency stop signal and a multi-angle rearview camera. The wheels are 17-inch two-tone items.

Likewise, it’s familiar under the hood. The non-hybrid HR-V is powered by a 1.8 litre engine with 142 PS at 6,500 rpm and 172 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. The SOHC i-VTEC engine is mated to a CVT gearbox.

HM says that the Honda HR-V 1.8L SE is a limited run variant. It goes for RM105,364 on-the-road without insurance, including the current SST exemption. That’s just RM1,364 more than the Grade E (RM104,000), and the SE looks like good value next to the base car. The V is yours for RM113,421 while the sporty RS is pegged at RM118,581.