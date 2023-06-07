2023 Volvo EX30 debuts – EV SUV with up to 422 hp, 480 km range, LFP/NMC battery, RWD/AWD options

In Cars, International News, Volvo / By Anthony Lim / 7 June 2023 9:13 pm / 0 comments

The wraps have officially come off the Volvo EX30, with the Swedish automaker unveiling its smallest SUV in Milan earlier today. It’s the brand’s second dedicated EV with no option of an internal combustion engine (unlike the XC40) following the EX90, which premiered last November.

Volvo hasn’t revealed the dimensions of its smallest offering, but according to various news reports, the EX30 measures in at 4,233 mm long, 1,837 mm wide and 1,55) mm tall, with a 2,650 mm-long wheelbase.

Design-wise, the EX30 is unmistakable as a Volvo, the styling scaled down to a smaller format. Notable cues include a digital rendition of the Thor’s Hammer headlights, prominent wheel arch creases, a clamshell bonnet and two-piece taillights. Five exterior colours are available for the little ‘un, including Cloud Blue and Moss Yellow.

To provide buyers with the right powertrain option to suit their needs, the automaker is making the EX30 available in three powertrain choices. The first is a 268 hp (272 PS) single-motor option, equipped with an lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery.

The company says that the LFP battery is more cost-effective and less resource-intensive to produce, meaning it is the best option if you don’t need maximum range. There was no mention of capacity in the Volvo release, but earlier reports indicate that the unit has an energy capacity of 51 kWh.

Those needing more range can opt for the Single Motor Extended Range variant, which comes with a nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) extended-range battery juicing the same 268 hp motor. The NMC battery, which features lithium, nickel, manganese and cobalt in its composition, provides the ER version with a range of up to 480 km on a single charge. Again, there’s no mention of capacity for the unit, but reports have stated this to be 69 kWh.

The third option is the Twin Motor Performance variant, in which the same NMC battery is paired with a second e-motor. With 422 hp (315 kW, or 428 PS) on tap, the all-wheel drive version of the EX30 is capable of doing the 0-100 km/h sprint in just 3.6 seconds.

In terms of charging, aside from an 11 kW on-board charger for AC charging (with a 22 kw on-board charger available on higher trims), the standard-range EX30 can handle up to 134 kw in terms of fast charging, while the the extended-range Twin Motor variant can take up to 153 kW in DC input, meaning that the battery can be brought from a 10 to 80% state-of-charge in just a little over 25 minutes. Owners will be able to set the amperage, maximum charging level and when to start charging through the car’s centre display and app.

Inside, the EX30 sports a minimalist dashboard design that features vertical air vents and does away with a traditional instrument binnacle. Highlights include a 12.3-inch touchscreen that provides access to all vehicle functions, while also displaying key driving information such as speed, the selected gear and charge levels at the very top.

The infotainment system uses hardware from the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform (with 5G support), with its software being based on the Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS), meaning that Google services such as Google Assistant and Google Maps navigation is present. iPhone users haven’t been left out, because the EX30 is the first Volvo to come equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay.

The EX30 also features a Harman Kardon premium audio system with a novel soundbar for the speaker element of its audio system. Made up of a cluster of drivers, the soundbar is located at the top portion of the dashboard just under the windshield. The company says that going with a central soundbar reduces the amount of wiring and material needed and also frees up storage space on the door cards with the omission of traditional speaker elements from these.

Versatility of storage is a key point with this one, as can be seen from the centre console, which has a sliding system so owners can choose exactly how they want to use the space. The top of the cupholder can be slid out to hold a drink and/or smartphone, while the lower tunnel has a protective storage area for small items or a bag with the top portion retracted.

Meanwhile, rear passengers will be able to store their phones in dedicated pockets in the front seat backs, and there’s a storage box that slides out from beneath the centre console. Elsewhere, drivers will be able to customise their EX30’s interior through lighting, with a choice of five different ambient lighting themes available. These can be paired with an ambient soundscape to set the mood even further.

Other novelties include digital key functionality, which the automaker says is compatible with a wide range of phone brands and models. As for safety and driver assistance kit, highlights in the raft include a new generation Park Pilot Assist, which the automaker says is able to handle all types of parking spaces, including parallel, curved, perpendicular and diagonal fishbone-style layouts.

There’s also a special door opening safety feature that alerts the driver when he is about to open the door in front of a cyclist, scooter or runner, helping to prevent such accidents.

As for pricing, the automaker says that European pricing for the EX30 starts at around 36,000 euro (RM177,350), and the all-electric SUV will also be available with through its Care by Volvo subscription package starting from 599 euro (RM2,950) per month.

From next year, the EX30 will also be available as a Cross Country variant. The version will come with a range of bespoke features, such as additional ground clearance, 19-inch black wheels and the option of 18-inch wheels with bespoke tyres. Production of this is expected to start later in 2024.