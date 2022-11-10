In Cars, International News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 10 November 2022 11:15 am / 0 comments

At long last, Volvo has finally unveiled the EX90, which is the all-electric equivalent (and possibly successor) to the XC90. The EX90 marks a new era for the Swedish carmaker as it attempts to fulfill its mission of only selling electric vehicles by 2030. “Starting with the Volvo EX90, we’ll reveal one new fully electric car each year,” the company said in its official release.

Volvo’s new flagship electric SUV measures 5,037 mm long, 1,964 mm wide, 1,747 mm tall and has a wheelbase that spans 2,985 mm. That makes it longer and wider than the XC90 that is 4,950 mm long and 1,923 mm wide, although the EX90 has a lower height (-29 mm) and its wheelbase is only 1 mm longer.

The EX90 follow the principle of “form following function” in its design, with a welcoming shape that bears similarity to the XC90. Keeping things simple, the front fascia features a prominent bumper that integrates the front grille, with the modern Iron Mark taking its spot above a creased section surrounding the lower intake.

The brand’s signature Thor’s hammer LED headlamps also get a pixelated daytime running light signature, which blends in neatly with the clamshell bonnet that opens to reveal a 37-litre frunk (front trunk).

Down the sides, the clean surfacing is only interrupted by the retractable door handles and distinctive creases that visually link the slightly protruding wheel arches. As for the rear, Volvo appears to have taken a page out of Polestar’s playbook by adopting an inversed take on the Polestar 2’s C-shaped taillights, with a nod to the XC90 being the dashed light bar running up along the D-pillars.

Inside, the EX90 screams minimalism, with a dashboard that features wide-width air vents and appears nearly devoid of conventional buttons and dials. The main attraction is the 14.5-inch portrait-format touchscreen that is powered by Android Automotive OS, so there’s plenty of built-in Google services available, and there’s even support for wireless Apple CarPlay.

The 5G-enabled infotainment system is paired with a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system (note the tweeter on the dash) that Volvo says delivers reference-quality Dolby Atmos audio (the EX90 is the first Volvo to get this) for an immersive experience. As is usual of Volvo these days, the interior as well as the body is made from materials that are sourced responsibly to reduce the company’s environmental impact.

For the driver, there’s a head-up display and a widescreen digital instrument cluster, while the steering wheel sports touch-sensitive buttons that are unlit until the vehicle is powered on. You’ll also notice there’s a stalk that acts as a gear selector, freeing up space on the floating centre console that only needs to accommodate an armrest, covered cupholders, a wireless phone charger and a media control dial.

Further storage and USB-C ports are available below the centre console, while other practical features pointed out by Volvo include phone key technology that leverages on ultra-wideband (UWB), so you won’t need to lug around a key fob, telematics and a luggage space that ranges from 365 to 1,915 litres depending on the position of the seats.

Moving on to powertrains, the EX90 will be offered in two configurations, both with two electric motors – one for each axle. The first is the Twin Motor, with the Electric Front Axle Drive (EFAD) rated at 163 PS (161 hp or 120 kW) and 350 Nm of torque, while the Electric Rear Axle Drive (ERAD) churns out 245 PS (241 hp or 180 kW) and 420 Nm.

Together, the total system output of the Twin Motor is 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW) and 770 Nm, allowing for a 0-100 km/h time of 5.9 seconds. The step up is the Twin Motor Performance that has even more powerful electric motors to trim a second of the century sprint time to 4.9 seconds – both powertrains are capped to a top speed of 180 km/h as per Volvo’s safety initiative.

The Twin Motor Performance’s EFAD serves up 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 490 Nm, and together with the ERAD that makes 245 PS (241 hp or 180 kW) and 420 Nm, the total system output amounts to a substantial 517 PS (510 hp or 380 kW) and 910 Nm. Both setups enable a towing capacity of up to 2,200 kg.

The only available battery is a lithium-ion unit from CATL that has a usable energy capacity of 107 kWh (111 kWh gross), which provides an (estimated) range of up to 600 km (Twin Motor) and 590 km (Twin Motor Performance) following the WLTP. It should be noted that the EX90 sold in the United States with the Twin Motor Performance has slightly lower outputs of 503 PS (496 hp or 370 kW) and 910 Nm, with the estimated EPA range being up to 483 km (300 miles).

As for charging, the EX90 can support a DC input (CCS2 connection) at a maximum of 250 kW, with a 10-80% state of charge achievable in just 30 minutes, or in more practical terms, 180 km of range can be added with just 10 minutes of charging. There’s also regular AC charging (Type 2 connection) at 11 kW, although a full charge takes around 11 hours.

Besides powering the electric drivetrain, the EX90’s battery is also equipped for bi-directional charging capabilities. As such, you can use the SUV to power a house, electrical devices or even another EV, with a peak output of 11 kW. There’s even a use case for vehicle-to-grid (V2G), which Volvo plans to offer in the future so owners have the choice to support the power grid by selling back energy during peak usage hours.

Volvo cars are synonymous with safety, and the EX90 is no exception. The SUV is fitted with an advanced suite of sensors that is comprised of a roof-mounted Iris LiDAR sensor from Luminar, five radars, eight cameras, two interior cameras and 16 ultrasonic sensors.

This allows the vehicle to “see” the world around it to keep track of more potential hazards than ever before. All information is relayed to a core system that is powered by Nvidia Drive AI platforms (Xavier and Orin), which works together with Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms to run a variety of functions from safety to infotainment and battery management.

Volvo says the EX90 is its first vehicle that is hardware-ready for unsupervised driving in the future, but for now, you get access to a wide range of Level 2 semi-autonomous features like adaptive cruise control, lane centring assist and many more. It goes without saying that things like autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert and others are part of the standard kit.

One key safety system Volvo was keen to highlight is Driver Understanding, which uses the interior cameras to constantly monitor the driver’s actions and well-being to provide assistance or reminders to pay attention to ensure safe driving.