7 October 2022

Volvo’s slow reveal of the all-new EX90 continues, with the Swedish carmaker now focusing on a rather useful feature that the upcoming fully electric SUV will have. With a world debut set for November 9, there’s still plenty of time for the brand to drop further bits of information.

According to the company, the EX90 will be hardware-ready for bi-direction charging capabilities. This isn’t new in the automotive industry, as cars like the Nissan Leaf already offer bi-directional charging, although this will be the first time a Volvo model is equipped with the technology.

The EX90 will support different forms of bi-directional charging, including vehicle-to-grid (V2G) which allows the EV to be plugged into a power grid. Through smart charging functionality in the Volvo Cars app, the EV can be charged during times when there’s a surplus of renewable energy, which typically sees lower costs.

On the flipside, customers can opt to sell energy back during periods when energy usage is high to balance the power grid. Of course, this will be dependent on the rules specific to each energy market, but Volvo says with V2G, the overall sustainability of the grid can be increased by reducing potential energy waste from renewable sources at times when production outperforms demand.

Volvo will also offer customers an advanced wall box and home energy management system to enable vehicle-to-home (V2H), which operates in a similar fashion to V2G, but is dedicated to homes. This is helpful during natural disasters, which may result in power being cut from homes.

Another aspect of bi-directional charging is the basic vehicle-to-load (V2L), allowing the EV to operate like a battery pack to power or charge appliances. Vehicles like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 come with V2L support, and the EX90 will too.

“With the Volvo EX90 you can power your life,” said Olivier Loedel, head of electrification ecosystem at Volvo. “You could use its battery in many ways, from topping up your electric bike when you’re out and about, to hooking up an outdoor cooking appliance for your weekend camping trip. It could even power your house during the expensive peak hours of the day,” he added.

