2023 Volvo EX30 leaked before June 7 debut – EV SUV with 51 & 69 kWh batteries; 480 km range; RWD, AWD

29 May 2023

The Volvo EX30 has been leaked ahead of its global debut on June 7 after an image of the brand’s smallest SUV was posted on Twitter recently. Supposedly spotted on Volvo’s website, the image gives us a good look at the EX30’s side profile, which closely matches what was seen in previous patent images.

With clear inspiration from the larger EX90, notable design cues on the EX90 include pixelated daytime running lights on the Thor’s Hammer headlamps, prominent wheel arch creases, a clamshell bonnet and two-piece taillights.

To go along with the leak, we also have preliminary powertrain details thanks to a report by Autocar. At launch, the EX30 will be available with two battery packs, including a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) option that has an energy capacity of 51 kWh as well as a nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) variant with 69 kWh.

The all-electric SUV, which slots in below the current XC40, can be configured with single-motor, rear-wheel drive or dual-motor, all-wheel drive. Volvo claims a maximum range of 480 km for the EX30, which likely applies to the “long range” variant it touted which pairs the NMC battery with rear-wheel drive.

Volvo also said in an official release that the EX30 will be its most environmentally friendly model to date, with a carbon footprint 25% lower than the existing C40 Recharge and XC40 Recharge over 200,000 km of driving.

This was achieved by reducing the amount steel and aluminium needed to build the SUV as well as increasing the use of recycled content. Around 25% of all aluminium, 17% of all steel and 17% of all plastics used in producing the EX30 is recycled, while 70% recycled polyster is used for trims and upholsteries in the cabin. At its end of life, the EX30 is designed to be recovered to 95% by recycling the materials and recovering energy from what can’t be recovered.

