In Cars, International News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 9 May 2023 5:42 pm / 0 comments

The Volvo EX30 has been confirmed as the Swedish carmaker’s next electric vehicle (EV), with a full debut set to take place on June 7. Set to become the brand’s second dedicated EV with no option of an internal combustion engine (unlike the XC40), the EX30 is a compact SUV that join the EX90 that broke cover last November.

“We have big news: something small is coming,” the carmaker wrote in its official release, which also stated that pre-orders will begin in selected markets on debut day. Without any technical data, it isn’t known exactly how large the EX30 will be, although judging by the numbering scheme, it will most likely be smaller than the existing XC40.

Reports suggest the EX30 will be similar in size to the Smart #1 and is expected to be built on the same Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) developed by Geely. For reference, the #1 measures 4,270 mm long, 1,822 mm wide, 1,636 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,750 mm.

Design-wise, leaked patent images on the internet show an EV that inherits cues seen on the EX90, including the updated Thor’s Hammer headlamps and two-piece taillights. Elsewhere, the “front grille” is completely closed off at the front, with discreet air channels surrounding it – an air intake is tucked away in the lower apron.

Spyshots from China also reveal the EX30’s interior will have a floating centre console, a large touchscreen in a portrait orientation and a column-mounted gear selector, just like it is in the much larger EX90.

As for the powertrain, it has been suggested that the EX30 will have a battery pack with an energy capacity of around 68 kWh that is good for a range of between 400 and 480 km. A single-motor setup is a given, with a dual-motor AWD configuration also a possibility. We’ll only get full details when the EX30 is revealed next month.

GALLERY: Volvo EX30 patent images