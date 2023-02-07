In Cars, International News, Volvo / By Mick Chan / 7 February 2023 12:38 pm / 0 comments

Following the global debut of the Volvo EX90 in November last year, we now bring you live images of the Swedish manufacturer’s flagship SUV from the brand’s headquarter’s in Gothenburg, Sweden, where the all-electric model was shown to visiting members of the media.

According to Volvo Car Malaysia, the EX90 is expected to arrive in the country by the fourth quarter of 2024, with pricing to be confirmed. This follows the company’s on-screen teasing of the flagship seven-seater EV at a Malaysian event in December 2022, where it stated it aims to have 75% of its sales to be full EV models by 2025.

Designed and unveiled as a fully electric model from the outset, the EX90 leads the marque’s ambition towards a fully zero-emissions model line-up by 2030, through the introduction of one new fully electric model each year.

A choice of two powertrain options will be offered to buyers of the EX90, and both are of the dual-motor, AWD configuration. The first is dubbed the Twin Motor, offering 408 PS and 770 Nm, while the more potent option is the Twin Motor Performance that brings 517 PS and 910 Nm of torque.

There is one motor on each axle for propulsion, and these are named the Electric Front Axle Drive (EFAD) and Electric Rear Axle Drive (ERAD), which produce 163 PS and 350 Nm of torque, and 245 PS and 420 Nm of torque, respectively.

Thus equipped, the Twin Motor variant will do the 0-100 km/h run in 5.9 seconds, while the more powerful Twin Motor Performance variant will do the benchmark sprint in 4.9 seconds. Both are powered by a lithium-ion battery with 111 kWh of capacity (107 kWh usable), and range is estimated to be 600 km for the Twin Motor and 590 km for the Twin Motor Performance.

Charging the EX90 can be done at a maximum rate of 250 kW DC through a CCS2 connection, which enables a 10-80% charge to be achieved in 30 minutes, or alternatively, an additional 180 km of range can be replenished in just 10 minutes. Regular AC charging via a Type 2 connection can be done at up to 11 kW, which will yield a full charge in 11 hours.

Conversely, the EX90 can also supply electricity through its bi-directional charging capability, with an 11 kW output that can be used to power a house, electrical devices or another electric vehicle. A vehicle-to-grid (V2G) use case will also be supported in the future, which will enable EX90 users to sell energy back to the power grid during peak usage times.

In terms of exterior design, the EX90 reveals that its ‘Thor’s hammer’ signature LED daytime running lamp physically opens along its width to reveal the main beam units. Complementing this setup is the LED tail lamps which also display an animated sequence upon start-up.

Rolling stock for the EX90 as displayed here are of staggered width, with two-tone 22-inch alloys shod in Pirelli Scorpion Elect tyres measuring 265/40 in front, and 295/35 at the rear.

Dimensions-wise, the EX90 is longer and wider than the XC90 that serves as the brand’s SUV flagship at present, with the all-electric newcomer measuring 5,037 mm long, 1,964 mm wide, 1,747 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,985 mm. This also makes the EX90 lower than the XC90 by 29 mm, and its wheelbase is just 1 mm longer than the existing, combustion-engined model.

Wondering what kinds of cargo might fit into the EX90? The electric seven-seater SUV offers an illustration of what objects will go in, courtesy of a diagram that is printed on the upper rear windscreen interior trim. While luggage capacity it typically measured in volume, the Volvo EX90 lists the available lengths in its various seating configurations.

Here, it states that the tailgate aperture will accommodate 1.13 m (44.5 in) in width and 0.78 m (30.7 in) in height, while interior lengths up to the third row, second row and front row are 0.38 m, 1.2 m and 1.9 m, respectively. Items depicted as examples that will fit include a stroller, potted plant, oxygen tanks, a golf bag and a pair of skis, ranging to home items such as a lamp, fridge and a washing machine.

Active safety equipment in the EX90 will be led by its suite of sensors that includes a roof-mounted Iris LiDAR sensor from Luminar, five radars, eight cameras, two interior cameras and 16 ultrasonic sensors.

Manufacture of the Volvo EX90 will thus far be conducted at the brand’s US plant in South Carolina this year, followed by China at the Daqing manufacturing plant in 2024.

GALLERY: 2023 Volvo EX90