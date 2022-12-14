In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 14 December 2022 4:35 pm / 1 comment

During today’s launch of the Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric, Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) underlined its commitment to electrification by making some major announcements.

The most significant is the company’s aim to have Recharge Pure Electric models account for 75% of its total sales by 2025. This is in line with the Swedish marque’s pledge to become a fully electric car company by 2030, which it revealed in March last year.

Currently, VCM offers just two Recharge Pure Electric models, namely the XC40 and C40, while other cars in the local line-up are either equipped with mild hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrains – the latter also carries the ‘Recharge’ moniker.

The C40 is the second EV to be locally assembled (CKD) in Malaysia after the XC40, with both all-electric SUVs being produced at Volvo Car Manufacturing Malaysia’s plant in Shah Alam for the Malaysian and export markets in the ASEAN region.

It should be noted that Volvo is the first brand to CKD an EV here, which allows it to benefit from government incentives that are in effect until December 31, 2025. Charles Frump, who is the managing director of VCM, also set a target for Volvo to be the number one eLuxury car brand in Malaysia.

Frump also announced that VCM has introduced an online sales platform that enables customers to directly make a purchase with the company and securely make their payments online. He explained that the decision to offer such a platform was in line with the company’s intent to ride the rapid wave of digitalisation and growing online affinity of consumers.

He added that shifting trends mean customers prefer to buy cars online and appreciate the transparency as well as trust to directly deal with the manufacturer, while also working together with existing dealer partners. On VCM’s official website, you’ll notice C40 and XC40 EV have an ‘Available Online’ tag underneath their listing, which is indicative of the online sales platform.

“Our customers’ journey to owning a Volvo will be seamless from hereon, and one that is in line with our hassle-free price. Together with our authorised dealers, the online sales platform will enhance the buying experience of every customer,” said Frump.