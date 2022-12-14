In Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 14 December 2022 6:36 pm / 0 comments

With the launch of the Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric, there are now two electric vehicles in Volvo Car Malaysia’s (VCM) portfolio, with the other being the all-electric version of the XC40. The company has made it clear that it won’t be slowing down its electrification efforts and has said it wants to be the number one eLuxury brand in Malaysia and have Recharge Pure Electric models make up 75% of its total sales by 2025.

This will likely see the introduction of more EVs, and at today’s event, VCM managing director Charles Frump played a video teasing the EX90, which is a strong indicator that we will get the all-new SUV in the future.

For now, there’s no definitive timeline as to when the EX90 comes to Malaysia or if it’ll even be a locally-assembled (CKD) product like the C40 and XC40. Production of the EX90 is only scheduled to start in the United States at Volvo’s South Carolina plant next year, while it is only set to begin in China at the Swedish carmaker’s Daqing plant in 2024. Frump did say that VCM typically brings in Volvo models introduced globally quicker than other premium car brands.

The EX90 made its global debut just last month and is viewed as the all-electric equivalent to the XC90. At 5,037 mm long, 1,964 mm wide, 1,747 mm tall and with a wheelbase that spans 2,985 mm, Volvo’s latest model is longer and wider than the current XC90 that is 4,950 mm long and 1,923 mm wide, although it has a lower height (-29 mm) and its wheelbase is only 1 mm longer.

Upon its reveal, two all-wheel drive powertrains were announced, each with an electric motor for each axle. The first is the Twin Motor rated at 408 PS (402 hp or 300 kW) and 770 Nm, while the step up is the Twin Motor Performance with a total system output of 517 PS (510 hp or 380 kW) and 910 Nm.

Powering the electric motors is a lithium-ion battery that has a usable energy capacity of 107 kWh (111 kWh gross), which provides an (estimated) range of up to 600 km (Twin Motor) and 590 km (Twin Motor Performance) following the WLTP.

In terms of charging, the EX90 can support a DC input (CCS2 connection) at a maximum of 250 kW, with a 10-80% state of charge achievable in just 30 minutes, or in more practical terms, 180 km of range can be added with just 10 minutes of charging. There’s also regular AC charging (Type 2 connection) at 11 kW, where a full charge takes around 11 hours. The EX90 is also equipped for bi-directional charging to power a house and electrical devices.

Beyond the electric powertrains, the EX90 also comes with a suite of sensors, including a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor, five radars, eight cameras, two interior cameras and 16 ultrasonic sensors, which enables Level 2 semi-autonomous driving features. The hardware is advanced enough to support unsupervised automated driving in the future, although this won’t be available for now.

GALLERY: 2023 Volvo EX90