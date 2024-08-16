2024 Volvo EX30 review – junior EV launching soon in Malaysia; up to 428 PS, 480 km range; Conti enough?

Posted in Car Reviews, Cars, Video Reviews, Videos, Volvo / By Danny Tan / August 16 2024 3:20 pm

The Volvo EX30 is one of the more interesting EVs around, perhaps because it’s so different. Unique in design (so cool), unique in size (it’s tiny, and not just for a Volvo), unique in UI (perhaps you’ve heard about the zero-buttons, no meter/HUD approach) and – as Hafriz Shah found out in Sweden – unique to drive as well. The latter was a surprise to the tester.

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) is all set for the launch the Volvo EX30, which is just around the corner now. Registration of interest is already open, and several units of the EV were spotted on a trailer heading to Port Klang last month. This suggests that CKD local assembly at Volvo’s Shah Alam plant has already started, and exports have begun.

The EX30 is Volvo’s smallest car (ever?). Built on the Geely’s Scalable Electric Architecture (SEA) platform that also underpins the smart #1, smart #3 and upcoming Zeekr X, the dedicated EV is just 4,223 mm long, 1,837 mm wide and just 1,555 mm tall, which is 202 mm, 26 mm and 97 mm less than the XC40, respectively. Its 2,650 mm wheelbase is 52 mm shorter than the smallest XC model. The EX30 is also much smaller than its smart cousins.

The EX30 is already available in Thailand and Indonesia. In the Land of Smiles, three variants are being offered. All feature a 69 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery pack with max charging rates of 11 kW AC and 153 kW DC.

The Core Single Motor Extended Range and Ultra Single Motor Extended Range have a rear-mounted motor rated at 272 PS (200 kW) and 343 Nm, with a WLTP range of 480 km. The Ultra Twin Motor Performance range-topper adds on a front motor to make it 428 PS (315 kW), 543 Nm and 460 km of WLTP range.

Over in Indonesia, there’s no AWD model but RWD buyers get two battery packs to choose from. The base Plus has a 51 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) unit for 344 km range, while the top-spec Ultra Extended Range gets a 69 kWh NMC battery for 480 km range.

We’ll soon know the variants Malaysia will get. For now, check out our video review and tell us what you think of the Volvo EX30. From RM200k OK?

