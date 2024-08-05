2024 Zeekr X launched in Singapore – two variants; up to 428 PS, 440 km WLTC EV range; from RM666k

Posted in Cars, International News, Zeekr / By Gerard Lye / August 5 2024 12:08 pm

Zeekr has made its launch debut in Singapore just a few weeks after the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) brand was introduced in Thailand. Just like in Thailand, the X is the first Zeekr model to go on sale in Singapore, with the 009 MPV set to follow in the near future.

Two variants of the X are offered in Singapore, starting with the Standard RWD that retails for SGD199,999 (about RM666k) inclusive of COE, which is followed by the Flagship AWD at SGD214,999 (RM716k) – Thailand also gets two options.

In terms of specifications, both variants are equipped with nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery that has a net energy capacity of 66 kWh (69 kWh gross). The Standard RWD with its rear-mounted electric motor rated at 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 343 Nm of torque will provide up to 440 km of range following the WLTC standard.

Meanwhile, the dual-motor Flagship AWD packs 28 PS (422 hp or 315 kW) and 543 Nm of torque but the range is less at up to 420 km. With more power, the Flagship AWD will get from 0-100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds compared to the Standard AWD that needs 5.6 seconds.

Both variants support DC fast charging at a peak capacity of 150 kW, enabling a 10-80% state of charge in around 28 minutes. As for AC charging, the max capacity is 7.2 kW for the Standard RWD and 11 kW for the Flagship AWD, the latter seeing a full charge in about seven hours.

Equipment-wise, the X comes standard with full LED headlamps, LED DRLs, vegan-friendly leather upholstery, a powered driver’s seat, an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a wireless charging pad and dual-zone climate control.

The Flagship AWD naturally gets more features compared to the base option, including multi-colour interior ambient lighting, a powered front passenger seat, a ventilation function for the front seats, a 13-speaker Yamaha sound system (base option gets a normal seven-speaker setup), a B-pillar exterior display for charging status and 19-inch alloy wheels (base gets 18-inch units).

Most of these improvements are available as options for the Standard RWD, with the exception of 20-inch forged wheels that are a variant-specific add-on for the Flagship AWD. Thankfully, the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are identical across the range.

Features include adaptive cruise control with automatic lane change, lane centring assist, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, door open warning, evasive manoeuvre assist, front and rear cross traffic alert and a 360-degree camera. There’s also a Sentry Mode that uses the cameras to record a video of the area around the vehicle if suspicious activity is detected.

While Thailand and Singapore have welcomed Zeekr, we’re still waiting for our turn sometime this year. As with our neighbours, the X and 009 are the initial models coming our way. In Thailand, the X is estimated to sell for between 1.199 million and 1.349 million baht (RM150k and RM169k), so how much do you think the X will be when it goes on sale here?

GALLERY: Zeekr X

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.