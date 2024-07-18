2024 Zeekr X launched in Thailand – two variants; up to 428 PS, 440 km WLTP EV range; from RM156k

Posted in Cars, International News, Zeekr / By Gerard Lye / July 18 2024 9:55 am

Following its brand debut back in March this year, Zeekr has now officially launched the X in Thailand. Arriving as a fully-imported (CBU) electric vehicle (EV), the X is offered in two variants, namely the Standard RWD at an estimated price of 1.199 million baht (about RM156k) as well as the Flagship AWD at 1.349 million baht (RM175k).

With this pricing, the Zeekr X effectively undercuts the Volvo EX30 which starts from 1.59 million baht (RM206k). Both EVs are built on the SEA2 version of the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), with the X being larger overall when compared to the EX30. It’s also worth pointing out Thailand is the first international market for the right-hand drive X.

Pre-bookings for the X began at the Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) in March and there are currently four pop-up stores (called Zeekr Houses) in Bangkok. By the end of this year, a network of 14 dedicated dealerships will be opened.

In terms of specifications, the base variant features a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 343 Nm. This is powered by a nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery with a net energy capacity of 66 kWh (69 kWh gross), providing a range of up to 440 km following the WLTP standard (540 km NEDC)

As for the Flagship AWD, it gets the same battery but there’s a dual-motor setup with 428 PS (422 hp or 315 kW) and 543 Nm of torque, which sees range dip to 400 km (WLTP; 470 km NEDC). Both variants support AC charging at a max capacity of 22 kW and can accept a peak DC input of 150 kW, the latter enabling the battery to get from a 10-80% state of charge in around 28 minutes.

According to Headlightmag, the Standard RWD and Flagship AWD have the same top speed of 190 km/h, but the former is slower in the 0-100 km/h sprint, requiring 5.6 seconds compared to the top-spec variant that needs 3.8 seconds.

Shared equipment across the range includes an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, a wireless charging pad, dual-zone climate control, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, a powered tailgate, a panoramic sunroof, an augmented reality head-up display, a powered driver’s seat as well as a charging status display screen on the B-pillar.

The range-topping option gets further goodies like 20-inch forged wheels (Standard RWD gets 18-inch alloys), a 13-speaker Yamaha sound system, and powered front seats with massaging and ventilation functions.

Advanced driver assistance systems are identical for both and include adaptive cruise control, automatic lane change, lane centring assist, autonomous emergency braking, front and rear collision mitigation, door open warning, front and rear cross traffic alert, parking emergency braking, a blind spot monitor, evasive manoeuvre assist and automated parking assist.

The X can be ordered in a Crystal White, Palace Beige, Pine Green, Grid Grey or Mist Grey exterior paint finish, with the first four options paired with a Charcoal Black/Stone Grey interior, while Mist Grey – deemed a designer exclusive – is only available with a Midnight Blue/Polar White cabin.

As part of a launch promotion, the first 500 customers to place a booking and receive their car by August 31 this year will receive a free wallbox charger. For everyone else, the X comes with a five-year/150,000-km warranty, an eight-year/180,000-km battery and motor warranty and 24-hour emergency assistance with mobile and call centre assist.

