2024 Volvo EX30 ROI now open in Malaysia – compact electric SUV with up to 428 PS, 479 km WLTP EV range

Posted in Cars, Local News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / August 12 2024 10:30 am

Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) looks set to launch the Volvo EX30 soon, as the company has sent out an email blast welcoming customers to register their interest – there’s also a dedicated page on the official website. The fully electric SUV first made its global debut in June last year, following which it was confirmed that it would launch in our market this year.

Last month, several wrapped units of the EX30 were spotted on a trailer heading to Port Klang (possibly for export), which strongly suggests local assembly (CKD) of the model has already started in Shah Alam.

When it does go on sale, the EX30 will be Volvo’s smallest electric SUV here. Measuring 4,223 mm long, 1,837 mm wide, 1,555 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,650 mm, it occupies a lesser footprint compared to the current XC40 as well as the C40.

Thailand welcomed the EX30 ahead of Indonesia in September last year, with three variants being offered there. All three feature a nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery pack with a gross energy capacity of 69 kWh (64 kWh usable) that can handle a maximum AC input of 11 kW that fully charges the battery in 7.5 hours. There’s also DC fast charging at a peak of 153 kW that gets the battery from a 10-80% state of charge in just 26.5 minutes.

The line-up includes the Core Single Motor Extended Range and Ultra Single Motor Extended Range, both with a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 343 Nm and range of 480 km following the WLTP standard. The range-topper is the Ultra Twin Motor Performance with a dual-motor setup, 428 PS (422 hp or 315 kW) and 543 Nm as well as 460 km of range.

Indonesia gets the EX30 only in RWD guise with 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 343 Nm, but there are two battery packs to choose from. The base option called the Plus has a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) unit with a gross capacity of 51 kWh (49 kWh usable) for 344 km of range, while the top-spec Ultra Extended Range is the 69 kWh (64 kWh usable) NMC for up to 479 km.

It’s not certain exactly what specifications we will be getting, but the EX30 in these two markets do provide some idea. Are you looking forward to the launch of the EX30? Will you be registering your interest? Do so at this link.

GALLERY: Volvo EX30 Ultra Extended Range at GIIAS 2024

