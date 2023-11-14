2024 Volvo EM90 debuts as brand’s first MPV – 738 km EV range; 6-seater with lounge seats; China launch 1st

Posted in Cars, International News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / November 14 2023 10:10 am

The Volvo EM90 has made its debut as the brand’s first MPV, which will first go on sale in China where pre-orders are now being accepted. Built on same Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) as Geely’s Zeekr 009, the EM90 will be offered with just one rear-wheel drive powertrain configuration – the preliminrary specifications are as follows:

Electric motor output: 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 343 Nm; RWD

0-100 km/h time: 8.3 seconds

Battery: 116 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC)

Range (CLTC): 738 km

DC charging: 10-80% in 30 minutes

Bi-directional charging is also an available feature, allowing the EM90 to function as a power bank to charge other electric vehicles (EVs) and appliances. As for other driving-related features, the EM90 comes with dual-chamber air suspension as well as noice-reducing tyres to smoothen the ride experience.

For now, Volvo is not revealing if more powertrain configurations will be added for the EM90. In China, the 009 can also be ordered with a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup rated at 544 PS (536 hp or 400 kW) and 686 Nm as well as a higher-capacity battery with 140 kWh.

On Volvo’s China website, the EM90’s dimensions don’t stray too far from the 009, measuring in at 5,206 mm long, 2,024 mm wide and 1,859 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 3,205 mm – the maximum cargo capacity is 1.826 litres. While both MPVs are similar in terms of general shape, the Volvo MPV gets its own design details to set it apart from the Zeekr.

For starters, the Swedish carmaker’s signature ‘Thor’s Hammer’ daytime running lights can be found on the front and feature a pixelated look similar to the EX90 and EX30. There’s also a closed-off grille with a textured surface and the Iron Mark, while the main headlamps occupy the same space as the side air curtains.

Around back, you’ll find T-shaped taillights and a tailgate that is nearly identical to the 009, including the position of the reverse camera. The EM90 is available in four colours as well as a choice of 19- or 20-inch aero wheels.

Inside, the EM90 shares a similar dashboard design with the 009, but with Volvo’s own personal touches. These include the 21-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system that sees a speaker being placed at the top of the dash, which also houses two displays – a digital instrument cluster and a 15.4-inch touchscreen.

These are powered by the standard Snapdragon Cockpit from Qualcomm Technologies, which comes with 5G connectivity and a digital voice assistant. For rear passengers, there’s a ceiling-mounted 15.6-inch screen that supports mobile screen projection and a wide variety of third-party apps.

Volvo touts the interior of the EM90 as a “Scandinavian living room on the move,” with lounge seats in the second row that can slide and recline, while also equipped with heating and ventilation functions as well as folding tray tables. Just like in the 009, comfort controls are located on a panel on to the door cards.

There’s also no shortage of natural light thanks to the dual sunroofs, which are complemented by ambient lighting. “With the flick of a switch or a command to the voice assistant, you can easily turn the interior of the EM90 into a theatre, a meeting room, or a bedroom for the rear seats. Screens, seats, windows, air conditioner and lighting will all be adjusted accordingly,” the company says. In case you’re wondering, the EM90 is a six-seater.

In China, the EM90 starts from 818,000 yuan (RM528,524) and deliveries will start from March 2024. That makes it a lot more expensive than the 009, which starts from 499,000 yuan (RM322,386) for the AWD variant with the 116-kWh battery – the AWD, 140-kWh battery version is 588,000 yuan (RM379,839).

