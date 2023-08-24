2024 Volvo EM90 teased ahead of November 12 debut – brand’s first electric MPV; sister model to Zeekr 009?

In Cars, International News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / 24 August 2023 11:29 am / 0 comments

The Volvo EM90 is the official name of the Swedish carmaker’s first fully electric MPV, which is being teased here ahead of a full debut scheduled to take place on November 12, 2023 – order taking will start in China on the same date.

The company isn’t providing much in the way of details for now, but it claims the EM90 is “designed for you to make the most of the time spent in the car, like a Scandinavian living room on the move,” which is what is being exhibited in a rather crafty teaser video. “The new EM90 doesn’t just allow you to travel from A to B – it creates room for your life,” Volvo said in its release.

Reports suggest the EM90 will be closely related to the Zeekr 009, which is built on Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), albeit with Volvo-specific design elements. Referring to a top-down view of the EM90, we spot distinctive T-shaped taillights, dual sunroofs and what should be signature ‘Thor’s Hammer’ LED daytime running lights.

Zeekr 009

Zooming into the image, the interior appears to have two individual chairs in the second row, while the top of the dashboard has a central speaker that is reminiscent of current models equipped with a Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

For reference, the 009 measures 5,209 mm long, 2,024 mm wide and 1,856 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 3,205 mm, with these dimensions likely being replicated for the EM90 as well. The Zeekr MPV is available with a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 343 Nm of torque, or a dual-motor setup providing 544 PS (536 hp or 400 kW).

Battery options include ternary lithium units in 116 kWh and 140 kWh capacities, the former providing up to 702 km following the CLTC standard, while the latter offers as much as 822 km. We’ll need to wait until November to find out if these options apply to the EM90 as well.

