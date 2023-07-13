Volvo EV MPV sighted in China – seven-seater twin to the Zeekr 009 to debut this year, on sale Q4 2023

In Cars, International News, Volvo / By Mick Chan / 13 July 2023 2:07 pm / 2 comments

Volvo is working on its first-ever MPV model, as reported earlier this year in January, and now images of what appear to be a development unit have been published by Car News China. As with its present direction, this will be a fully electric model, and the Swedish brand’s people-mover is scheduled to premiere in this third quarter of the year, with sales to commence in Q4, according to the report.

Looking at models within the wider Geely group, the electric Volvo MPV will most closely take after the Zeekr 009, though the Volvo will get its own design elements. Similarities include its glasshouse, which features the slight upwards kink in the window line as it approaches the C-pillar, though the prototype Volvo has had its rear windows concealed at this time.

The upcoming Volvo MPV will also likely be very close to the Zeekr 009 in its dimensions, given that both share the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform for EVs; for reference, the 009 measures 5,209 mm long, 2,024 mm wide and 1,856 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,205 mm.

Here, the Volvo MPV appears to feature the ‘Thor’s Hammer’ signature LED daytime running lights as on the fully electric EX90 and the EX30, albeit without the former’s arrangement that physically opens up the DRLs to uncover the main lighting units. Instead, the main beam units on the Volvo MPV appear to be situated lower in the front bumper.

The interior layout for the upcoming Volvo MPV appears to accommodate seven seats, configured in a 2-2-3 layout. Car News China reports. In the 009, there are six seats in a 2-2-2 layout, and the Zeekr will also be offered with a VIP option that features captain seats in the second row.

No official word has been released regarding the Volvo MPV’s powertrain, though given its ties to the 009, it can be expected to share the Zeekr’s line-up of single- and dual-motor configurations which produce 272 hp and 544 hp, respectively. The Zeekr 009 is offered with a choice of 116 kWh and 140 kWh battery packs, with the most efficient combination yielding a claimed range of 822 km, the report noted.

In terms of pricing, the upcoming Volvo MPV is expected to cost more than the Zeekr 009 does in China, the latter being priced from 499,000 yuan to 588,000 yuan (RM320,407 to RM377,554). Given the predicted positioning of the Volvo MPV above the Zeekr, Car News China predicts that the Volvo model could reach up to the equivalent of US$100,000 (RM460,700) in China.

GALLERY: Zeekr 009

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.