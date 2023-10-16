2024 Volvo EM90 EV leaked in China – it’s a straight rebadge of Geely’s Zeekr 009 electric luxury MPV!

Posted in Cars, International News, Volvo / By Hafriz Shah / October 16 2023 1:44 pm

Volvo EM90 on left, Zeekr 009 on right.

Those patiently waiting to see the upcoming Volvo EM90, wait no more. We now have pictures of what the new electric MPV looks like and surprise, surprise, it’s a straight rebadge of Geely’s Zeekr 009!

Of course, we already knew this would be the case, but to see the final car bearing way more than just a passing resemblance to the donor car is still rather jarring. Comparing the two, it appears they will share plenty of the same body panels, with just the face and taillights being unique between them.

We know from Volvo’s official communications that the EM90 will feature an illuminated Iron Mark set on a rectangular grille, flanked by signature Thor’s Hammer headlamps. The taillights will have two L-shaped light strips (one inverted) to form a ‘T’ on both corners. All are present and accounted for in these leaked images from China.

There are no real details on the Volvo beyond that, but the base Zeekr 009 is built on Geely’s homegrown SEA1 platform, which is also shared with the Zeekr 001 and Polestar 4 (the Lotus Eletre and Emeya are built on the sportier SEA-S, and the Volvo EX30, Zeekr X, smart #1 and #3 on the smaller SEA2). Self-labelled as the “world’s first pure electric luxury MPV,” the 009 measured is 5,209 mm long, 2,024 mm wide and 1,856 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 3,205 mm.

The Zeekr MPV is available with a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 272 PS and 343 Nm of torque, or a dual-motor setup providing 544 PS. Battery options include ternary lithium units in 116 kWh and 140 kWh capacities, the former providing up to 702 km following the CLTC standard, while the latter offers as much as 822 km. The Volvo EM90 is set to make its global debut on November 12. Are you excited for this?

GALLERY: Zeekr 009

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.