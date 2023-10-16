2024 Volvo EM90 EV leaked in China – it’s a straight rebadge of Geely’s Zeekr 009 electric luxury MPV!

Those patiently waiting to see the upcoming Volvo EM90, wait no more. We now have pictures of what the new electric MPV looks like and surprise, surprise, it’s a straight rebadge of Geely’s Zeekr 009!
Of course, we already knew this would be the case, but to see the final car bearing way more than just a passing resemblance to the donor car is still rather jarring. Comparing the two, it appears they will share plenty of the same body panels, with just the face and taillights being unique between them.
We know from Volvo’s official communications that the EM90 will feature an illuminated Iron Mark set on a rectangular grille, flanked by signature Thor’s Hammer headlamps. The taillights will have two L-shaped light strips (one inverted) to form a ‘T’ on both corners. All are present and accounted for in these leaked images from China.
There are no real details on the Volvo beyond that, but the base Zeekr 009 is built on Geely’s homegrown SEA1 platform, which is also shared with the Zeekr 001 and Polestar 4 (the Lotus Eletre and Emeya are built on the sportier SEA-S, and the Volvo EX30, Zeekr X, smart #1 and #3 on the smaller SEA2). Self-labelled as the “world’s first pure electric luxury MPV,” the 009 measured is 5,209 mm long, 2,024 mm wide and 1,856 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 3,205 mm.
The Zeekr MPV is available with a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 272 PS and 343 Nm of torque, or a dual-motor setup providing 544 PS. Battery options include ternary lithium units in 116 kWh and 140 kWh capacities, the former providing up to 702 km following the CLTC standard, while the latter offers as much as 822 km. The Volvo EM90 is set to make its global debut on November 12. Are you excited for this?
GALLERY: Zeekr 009
Comments
while i understand Geely owns Volvo, this is a product that is quite perplexing because who exactly is this for? Geely could have easily left Volvo alone with their SUV selection because this doesn’t fit in with Volvo’s product family at all lol.
We want Proton rebadging Volvo
Not the other way round
no need to hide already.
Volkswagen boleh rebadge with Xpeng china car battery Platform,
Audi boleh rebadge SAIC china car battery platform
Honda boleh rebadge GM car battery platform
Mercedes BENZ boleh rebadge Nio car battery platform
Volvo boleh rebadge Geely battery car platform
The Big Question is will it sell ??
This is too ugly to wear a Volvo logo. But i also don’t expect anything extraordinary from geli
Weird leh to see the Volvo logo on a MPV and why do they want to compete in a segment which Toyota/Lexus dominates? Don’t say Toyota, even Mercedes has their own MPV to represent Europe and they aren’t selling in huge numbers either.
EM90 dual motor please, and cheaper than vellfire/alphard.. thank you very much.