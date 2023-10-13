smart #1 EV arrives in Malaysia – customer deliveries to start from launch in this quarter, from RM200k est

We’ve told you all you need to know about the smart #1 (pronounced as hashtag one) and showed you around and inside the EV, including the high-performance Brabus variant, so all that’s left is the official launch and final price. No hint of when yet, but smart Malaysia did say that the #1 will debut in Q4 2023, and we’re now two weeks into that quarter.
It looks like we’re on schedule, because the first batch of the smart #1 has arrived in Malaysia. This also means that customer deliveries are set to start immediately upon launch. The image above shows a substantial number of units in various colours – blue, red, white and silver – and also both the normal #1 and the #1 Brabus.
The new smart is an EV-only brand owned by Geely and Mercedes-Benz. The smart #1 sits on Geely’s Sustainable Electric Architecture (SEA) but the design was done by Mercedes-Benz.
The #1 is powered by a single rear motor with 272 PS (200 kW) and 343 Nm of torque going to the rear wheels. That’s good for a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 6.7 seconds. Top speed is capped at 180 km/h. The high-performance #1 Brabus adds on a front motor to make it AWD, 428 PS (315 kW), 543 Nm and 3.9 seconds in the benchmark sprint.
The #1’s battery is a 66-kWh lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) unit providing 440 km of WLTP-rated range (Brabus 400 km). The maximum charge rate is 150 kW DC, which means that if paired to a compatible fast charger, the #1’s battery can go from 10-80% state of charge (SoC) in 30 minutes. But it’s in daily AC charging that the #1 stands out – with 22 kW AC (most rivals max out at 11 kW), going from 10-80% SoC takes just three hours.
The EV is already open for booking, with three variants – Pro, Premium and Brabus – and estimated pricing from RM200k to RM250k. We’ve already covered the smart #1 and the Brabus variant in detail – click on the links for more.
GALLERY: 2024 smart #1 Brabus in Malaysia
GALLERY: 2024 smart #1 Premium in Malaysia
Comments
So many press releases, launches, pre-orders, previews, etc. Now the cars are here and yet the prices are still not known. Utterly ridiculous…
they worry all request refund once price announced. that’s why they keep waiting.
Last time you must buy a rm3juta Lambo to sprint 3.9 secs. Now 250k jaa syukur Unity Govt