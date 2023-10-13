smart #1 EV arrives in Malaysia – customer deliveries to start from launch in this quarter, from RM200k est

Posted in Cars, Local News, smart / By Danny Tan / October 13 2023 7:20 pm

We’ve told you all you need to know about the smart #1 (pronounced as hashtag one) and showed you around and inside the EV, including the high-performance Brabus variant, so all that’s left is the official launch and final price. No hint of when yet, but smart Malaysia did say that the #1 will debut in Q4 2023, and we’re now two weeks into that quarter.

It looks like we’re on schedule, because the first batch of the smart #1 has arrived in Malaysia. This also means that customer deliveries are set to start immediately upon launch. The image above shows a substantial number of units in various colours – blue, red, white and silver – and also both the normal #1 and the #1 Brabus.

The new smart is an EV-only brand owned by Geely and Mercedes-Benz. The smart #1 sits on Geely’s Sustainable Electric Architecture (SEA) but the design was done by Mercedes-Benz.

From L-R: smart #1 Brabus, smart #1 Premium

The #1 is powered by a single rear motor with 272 PS (200 kW) and 343 Nm of torque going to the rear wheels. That’s good for a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 6.7 seconds. Top speed is capped at 180 km/h. The high-performance #1 Brabus adds on a front motor to make it AWD, 428 PS (315 kW), 543 Nm and 3.9 seconds in the benchmark sprint.

The #1’s battery is a 66-kWh lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) unit providing 440 km of WLTP-rated range (Brabus 400 km). The maximum charge rate is 150 kW DC, which means that if paired to a compatible fast charger, the #1’s battery can go from 10-80% state of charge (SoC) in 30 minutes. But it’s in daily AC charging that the #1 stands out – with 22 kW AC (most rivals max out at 11 kW), going from 10-80% SoC takes just three hours.

The EV is already open for booking, with three variants – Pro, Premium and Brabus – and estimated pricing from RM200k to RM250k. We’ve already covered the smart #1 and the Brabus variant in detail – click on the links for more.

