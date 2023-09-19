2023 smart #1 EV now open for booking in Malaysia – Pro, Premium, Brabus variants, fr RM200k to RM250k

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, smart / By Gerard Lye / September 19 2023 5:00 pm

At long last, the smart #1 is now officially open for booking in Malaysia, which becomes the first ASEAN country to begin order taking for the fully electric SUV. Bookings can be made through the Hello smart app with a refundable fee of RM1,000, and the first 501 customers to place a pre-order will be rewarded with charging credits worth RM1,001 when they take delivery of their new electric vehicle (EV).

The #1 will be offered in three variants starting with the entry-level Pro, which is followed by the Premium and performance-focused Brabus. How much will each cost? For now, smart Malaysia is only providing an estimated price range of between RM200,000 and RM250,000 for the #1 line-up, and this price band is on-the-road without insurance.

While we don’t have finalised pricing yet, we do get a complete spec sheet so you’ll know exactly what you’re getting for your money. To start, the #1 occupies a footprint that is close to the MINI Countryman and is smaller than a BYD Atto 3. All three variants share the same dimensions and they are as follows:

Length: 4,270 mm

Width: 1,822 mm

Height: 1,636 mm

Wheelbase: 2,750 mm

Ground clearance: 182 mm

Kerb weight: 1,780 kg (Pro), 1,800 kg (Premium), 1,900 kg (Brabus)

Boot space: 323 to 411 litres; 986 litres with rear seats folded

Front trunk (frunk) space: 15 litres

In terms of powertrains, both the Pro and Premium come with a rear-mounted electric motor but differ when it comes to battery capacity and chemistry – the charging capacities are also different. The Brabus version uses the same battery as the Premium but adds on another electric motor at the front for an all-wheel drive setup as well as more power. The specifications of each variant are listed below:

smart #1 Pro

Electric motor output: 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 343 Nm; RWD

0-100 km/h time: 6.7 seconds

Top speed: 180 km/h

Battery: 49 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP)

Range (WLTP): 315 km

AC charging: 7.2 kW; 10-80% in six hours

DC charging: 150 kW; 10-80% in 22 minutes

smart #1 Premium

Electric motor output: 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 343 Nm; RWD

0-100 km/h time: 6.7 seconds

Top speed: 180 km/h

Battery: 66 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC)

Range (WLTP): 440 km

AC charging: 22 kW; 10-80% in three hours

DC charging: 150 kW; 10-80% in 29 minutes

smart #1 Brabus

Electric motors output: 428 PS (422 hp or 315 kW) and 543 Nm; AWD

0-100 km/h time: 3.9 seconds

Top speed: 180 km/h

Battery: 66 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC)

Range (WLTP): 400 km

AC charging: 22 kW; 10-80% in three hours

DC charging: 150 kW; 10-80% in 29 minutes

As for equipment, the Pro comes standard with manual-levelling CyberSparks LED headlamps, 19-inch ‘Amps’ alloy wheels with 235/45 profile tyres, a panoramic roof with electric sunblind, roof rails, a powered tailgate, 10-way powered front seats with memory function, leatherette seat upholstery, a 60:40 sliding and split-folding rear bench seat, dual-zone climate control with rear vents, a polyurethane steering wheel, basic 64-colour ambient lighting and a N95 cabin filter.

The list continues with a 9.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a wireless phone charging pad, a five-speaker sound system and a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The last item comes with 4G and Wi-Fi hotspot connectivity along with a navigation function as well as support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Pay the premium for the Premium and you get a lot more lighting goodies on the outside. As a start, the CyberSparks headlamps are upgraded to matrix LEDs with adaptive high beam and auto levelling functions. You’ll also sequential turn signals, side mirror puddle lamps, along with an illuminated front grille, door handles and logos (on the C-pillars).

Other features that the Premium adds on include 19-inch ‘Rotor’ alloys, a hands-free function for the powered tailgate, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, extended 64-colour ambient lighting, illuminated door sill plates and steering wheel logo, a 10-inch head-up display and a 13-speaker sound system by Beats.

2023 smart #1 Brabus spec sheet (right); click to enlarge

For performance junkies, the #1 Brabus is set apart from a regular #1 visually by its vented bonnet, a more aggressive front bumper, 19-inch ‘Dynamo’ alloys, model-specific badging, a sporty rear spoiler and red brake calipers.

Curiously, smart Malaysia did not detail the interior of the Brabus #1, but we should expect plenty of red stitching, a branded Alcantara/leather-wrapped steering wheel, microfibre seat upholstery and red seat belts. The #1 Brabus gets pretty much the same kit as the Premium when we compare spec sheets.

On the driver assistance front, the regular #1 variants are identically equipped with adaptive cruise control with highway assist and traffic jam assist, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention, lane change assist, evasive manoeuvre assist as well as front and rear cross traffic alert.

There’s also door opening warning, blind spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition, automatic high beam, parking assist, a 360-degree camera and autonomous emergency braking (front and rear collision mitigation support). Though not mentioned, the Brabus #1 is very likely to get the same systems as its lesser siblings.

2023 smart #1 Pro and Premium spec sheet; click to enlarge

On the subject of colours, the #1 Pro gets an ‘After Dark’ interior, while the Premium comes with a two-tone white and black ‘Dark Matter’ cabin. Customers will have no shortage of exterior colours to choose from, with monotone and two-tone choices available depending on variant. It’s easier to list them out, so here are your options:

smart #1 Pro

Digital White with Eclipse Black roof

Laser Red with Eclipse Black roof

Cyber Silver with Eclipse Black roof

Quantum Blue with Eclipse Black roof

Future Green with Eclipse Black roof

smart #1 Premium

Digital White with Eclipse Black roof

Laser Red with Eclipse Black roof

Cyber Silver with Eclipse Black roof

Quantum Blue with Eclipse Black roof

Future Green with Eclipse Black roof

Atom Grey-Matte

Lumen Yellow with Eclipse Black roof

smart #1 Brabus

Atom Grey-Matte

Atom Grey-Matte with Radiant Red roof

Meta Black with Radiant Red roof

Cyber Silver with Radiant Red roof

Digital White with Black roof

Laser Red with Black roof

Cyber Silver with Black roof

With almost all the information on the #1 out in the open and with an estimated price range of between RM200,000 and RM250,000, are you down to place a booking? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

GALLERY: 2023 smart #1 Premium in Malaysia

GALLERY: 2023 smart #1 Malaysian brochure

GALLERY: 2023 smart #1 Brabus brochure

GALLERY: 2023 smart #1 Premium official photos

GALLERY: 2023 smart #1 Pro official photos

GALLERY: 2023 smart #1 Brabus official photos

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.