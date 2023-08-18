smart #1 Premium EV SUV walk-around video – 272 PS and 343 Nm, 440 km range, Malaysian launch in Q4

In Cars, smart, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Anthony Lim / 18 August 2023 8:07 pm / 0 comments

First announced for Malaysia in August last year, the smart #1 is set for its market launch in the fourth quarter of this year, which means it won’t be long before the all-electric offering finally hits the showrooms.

Ahead of that, the publicity campaign for the #1 has begun in earnest, with the EV making its public debut last month at the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx). The SUV was also previewed to the media in its #1 Premium variant form in July, and detailed accordingly in both exterior/tech and interior posts.

To recap, the smart #1 is powered by a single rear motor, with 272 PS (200 kW) and 343 Nm of torque going to the rear wheels. That’s good for a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 6.7 seconds and a capped top speed of 180 km/h.

The motor is juiced by a 66 kWh lithium-nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) battery, which is good enough to give the car up to 440 km of travel range (WLTP). With DC fast charging at up to 150 kW, the battery can go from a 10-80% state of charge (SoC) in 30 minutes, and AC charging isn’t a slouch either – the #1 Premium will feature a 22 kW onboard AC charger, which gets the battery from 10-80% SoC in around three hours.

The interior kit list includes leather upholstery, ventilated and powered front seats with memory, dual-zone auto air-conditioning with rear vents, a N95 air-conditioning filter and a 13-speaker, 640 watt Beats sound system. Also to be found is a 12.8-inch standalone touchscreen in landscape, a slim 9.2-inch instrument cluster supplemented by a 10-inch colour head-up display (HUD), which shows all the essentials, including navigation.

Having seen the images of the car, inside and out, it’s time to check it out via video, so join us as Hafriz Shah takes a closer look at the #1 Premium and explores what’s novel and clever about this one.

GALLERY: 2023 smart #1 Premium in Malaysia – exterior

GALLERY: 2023 smart #1 Premium in Malaysia – interior

GALLERY: 2023 smart #1 official images

