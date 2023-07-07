smart #1 to come with 22 kW onboard AC charger in Malaysia? EV launching in 2023; up to 440 km range

In Cars, Local News, smart / By Gerard Lye / 7 July 2023 4:49 pm / 0 comments

The smart #1 could come with an onboard AC charger capable of up to 22 kW when it is launched in Malaysia later this year. This is according to a post by smart Malaysia on its official Facebook page where it highlighted the feature.

Keep in mind that the company wrote “up to,” suggesting higher-end variants will get the 22-kW onboard AC charger – Proton New Energy Technology (Pro-Net), the company handling the brand, has yet to reveal the variant line-up. As standard, the #1 comes with a 7.4-kW AC charger, with the 22-kW system being an option.

This is the case in the United Kingdom, where the base Pro+ variant sold there takes around 7.5 hours to get from a 10-80% state of charge (SoC) with the 7.4-kW AC charger. Meanwhile, the Premium and Brabus variants with their 22-kW AC charger require just three hours. All variants of the #1 support DC fast charging at a maximum rate of 150 kW, with a 10-80% SoC reached in around 30 minutes.

It should be noted that very few EVs currently sold in Malaysia come with a 22-kW AC charger, which enables faster charging when plugged into a home wallbox or public charger capable of outputting that amount of power. Examples of cars that come with a 22-kW AC charger include the 55 quattro variants of the Q8 e-tron, e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan.

Meanwhile, a good number of EVs available in the market come with 11-kW AC chargers, including the Kia Niro EV; BMW i7, i4, iX1; Mercedes-Benz EQA, EQB, EQC, EQE, EQS; Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric and MINI Electric. More affordable EVs like the BYD Atto 3 and Ora Good Cat come with AC chargers capable of handling around 7 kW or a little lower.

The #1 will arrive in standard and Brabus guises, both with a 66-kWh lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) battery that provides a WLTP-rated range of up to 440 km (standard) or 400 km (Brabus).

The difference between the two is output figures, with the standard model featuring a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 343 Nm of torque. The Brabus adds a second electric motor at the front for all-wheel drive and a total system output of 428 PS (422 hp or 315 kW) and 543 Nm.

