smart #1 Brabus confirmed for Malaysia – dual-motor AWD, 0-100 in 3.9s performance variant to be launched

30 May 2023

Proton New Energy Technology (Pro-Net) recently announced the appointment of five more companies as official dealers of smart electric vehicles (EVs) in Malaysia, and it looks like we will indeed be getting the standard and Brabus versions of the smart #1.

In one of the official photos accompanying the release, we can clearly see two uncamouflaged cars parked behind the row of executives. The car on the left is the standard version of the #1 which is rear-wheel drive and features an electric motor rated at 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 343 Nm of torque.

Meanwhile, the car on the right with the vents near the bonnet is the Brabus variant that adds another electric motor at the front for all-wheel drive. The resulting dual-motor setup provides 428 PS (422 hp or 315 kW) and 543 Nm, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 3.9 seconds, which is less than the regular #1’s 6.7 seconds – both share the same top speed of 180 km/h.

Curiously, there’s also a third car that is camouflaged in the photo, which could be another unit of the #1 Brabus sighted recently that gave rise to the idea that Pro-Net will offer a performance version of the EV. The #1 features a 66-kWh lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) battery that provides a WLTP-rated range of up to 440 km in the standard variant and 400 km in the Brabus.

In addition to the vents up front, the #1 Brabus is identified by its brake calipers and larger rear wing. It also comes with sportier front and rear aprons, while the interior gets a few specific cues to reflect its heightened capabilities.

According to Pro-Net, the #1 “is set to dazzle Malaysians before the end of 2023,” and we were previously told the EV is on track to be launched in the third quarter. Following today’s announcement, there are currently seven appointed smart dealers, namely Hap Seng Smart, Edaran Otomobil Nasional (EON), Smart Mobility, GB Auto, Eleganz Lifestyle, Lee Motors and Sigma Energy EV.

