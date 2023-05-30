smart Malaysia appoints 5 new dealerships in Bangsar, Ipoh, Penang, Kedah, Melaka – East Malaysia next year

In Local News, smart / By Mick Chan / 30 May 2023 1:42 pm / 0 comments

Proton subsidiary for the smart brand, Pro-Net has appointed five new dealerships for the sale and distribution of smart electric vehicles in Peninsular Malaysia. These are Smart Mobility, GB Auto, Eleganz Lifestyle, Lee Motors and Sigma Energy EV, respectively.

For the Klang Valley, Smart Mobility is located in the affluent locale of Bangsar in Kuala Lumpur, where the dealership targets a broad customer base including expatriates and high-profile corporate individuals, according to Pro-Net. Further north, GB Auto will serve the Ipoh, Perak region alongside other prestigious brands along the automotive belt in the area.

Joining the network are 4S dealership Eleganz Lifestyle, as well as Lee Motors and Sigma Energy EV, each situated in their own standalone buildings. These will serve the smart brand experience to customers in Penang, Kedah and Melaka.

Seven dealers for the smart brand in Malaysia have been appointed this month, including Hap Seng Smart as well as Edaran Otomobil Nasional (EON) in its bid to attract potential customers ahead of the official Malaysian launch for the smart #1, which is set to take place in the fourth quarter of this year.

“smart epitomises the pinnacle of premium EV mobility solutions with a combination of futuristic design and advanced technology, hence it is paramount that our appointed dealers deliver on our brand promise with unparalleled service that reinforces the exciting customer journey regarding ownership of smart vehicles,” said Pro-Net CEO Zhang Qiang.

More dealerships are being considered for collaborations, including for East Malaysia where the smart brand plans to expand into next year.