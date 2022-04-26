In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, smart / By Gerard Lye / 26 April 2022 10:49 am / 1 comment

Just a few weeks after its global debut, the smart #1 has now been launched in China, where it will be offered in two variants: Pro+ and Premium. The #1 is the first product from the smart Automobile joint venture involving Geely and Mercedes-Benz and will be sold in Malaysia and Thailand through Proton Edar.

In terms of specifications, both variants of the #1 in China feature an electric motor rated at 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 343 Nm of torque. This drives the rear wheels, allowing for a 0-100 km/h time of 6.7 seconds and a maximum top speed of 180 km/h.

The electric motor draws power from a lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) battery with a capacity of 66 kWh, although there is a difference in range between the two variants. Following the CLTC standard, the Pro+ offers a range of 535 km, while the Premium is capable of 560 km.

According to CarNewsChina, the discrepancy is because the Premium’s powertrain is equipped with silicon carbide (SiC) technology, resulting in the 25 km advantage. As for charging, the official spec sheet shows the #1 supports AC charging and getting from a 10-80% state of charge takes under 7.5 hours with an input of 7.2 kW – European specifications show support for 22 kW AC charging. With DC fast charging at 150 kW, this is reduced to just 30 minutes.

A dual-motor, Brabus-branded version of the #1 with all-wheel drive is expected to join the line-up in the future, as suggested by spyshots of a performance-focused variant posted in mid-April.

The company is only providing pre-sale prices for now, with the Pro+ priced at 190,000 yuan (RM126,241), while the Premium is available for 230,000 yuan (RM152,819). Bookings are currently open for a fee of 500 yuan (RM332), with final pricing set to be announced in June before deliveries start in the third quarter of this year.

Since the #1 will be coming our way, we expect prices in Malaysia (when it is launched) to be within a reasonable range from China’s pricing, considering fully-imported (CBU) EVs enjoy waived import and excise duties as per the government’s ongoing incentives. Will you be comfortable with a price range that starts from RM150k?

The #1 is sized close to the Hyundai Kona Electric that goes for between RM149,888 and RM199,888, although the smart model has a much larger wheelbase (2,750 mm versus 2,600 mm) due to its Sustainable Electric Architecture (SEA) platform dedicated to EVs, and its battery is also slightly larger than the range-topping Kona. It’s worth mentioning too that smart is a pseudo-premium brand, being Mercedes-Benz’s junior label like what MINI is to BMW.

In China, the Pro+ comes with 18-inch alloy wheels (with 235/50 profile tyres), LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillights, a 9.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a five-speaker sound system, dual-zone climate control with a N95 cabin filter, powered front seats, a 64-colour ambient lighting system, a powered tailgate and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality up to 3.3 kW.

The Premium builds on the Pro+ by adding matrix LED headlamps, 19-inch wheels (with 235/45 profile tyres), a 10-inch head-up display as well as a 13-speaker Beats sound system. The range-topper also has a more comprehensive smart Pilot suite of Level 2 safety and driver assistance systems compared to the Pro+.

Available systems include adaptive cruise control, emergency lane keep assist, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, lane control assist, highway assist, autonomous emergency braking, automatic lane change assist, traffic jam assist, front and rear collision mitigation, front and rear cross traffic alert, automatic parking assist, parking emergency brake, blind spot detection and more.

Also included is a four-year, 150,000-km vehicle warranty as well as an eight-year, 150,000-km EV battery warranty, plus four-year roadside assist. There will be smart dealerships opening in six cities in China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Shenzhen and Hangzhou.

Given these specifications, what do you think of the #1? Will you be waiting for the smart EV to arrive, or do you prefer what’s already available in our market? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

GALLERY: smart #1