2024 smart #1 Premium review – the good and the bad

Posted in Car Reviews, Cars, smart, Video Reviews, Videos / By Hafriz Shah / January 9 2024 2:52 pm

The 2024 smart #1 is surely one of the most interesting EVs on sale in Malaysia today, so here’s my full in-depth video review of it, covering everything that’s good and bad about it. As usual it’s a pretty lengthy video, but it covers pretty much all you need to know about smart’s new entry into the Malaysian EV market.

Specifically, this video focuses on the mid-spec, RM219,000 smart #1 Premium which to me, is the variant to go for for most customers. It has a larger battery and longer range than the base RM189,000 #1 Pro, and a more likable, friendlier styling and more comfortable ride than the top spec RM249,000 #1 Brabus. Certainly helps that it’s more than quick enough for most people too.

Another highlight is its sheer efficiency. smart may claim a decent 440 km range for the #1 Premium, but in almost 500 km in my hands, I averaged a power consumption of just 13.2 kWh/100 km for a full range of up to 470 km! This is the very first EV I’ve tested that exceeded its WLTP claimed range on Malaysian roads. Impressive.

Beyond the basics, the smart also has a key advantage over other EVs in Malaysia – an excellent integration of the local charging network in the country. The on-board system can map out exactly how far within Malaysia you can go with the current state of charge and plan your journeys for you. This includes making recommendations on where to stop for a quick charge if necessary. You can even pay for JomCharge, ChargEV and Gentari chargers via the Hello smart app.

Anyway, do watch the review above to find out what else I like (and don’t like) about the new smart #1. Would you agree with me that this is a better buy than a BMW iX1 and Mercedes-Benz EQA? Do comment below!

