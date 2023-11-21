smart #1 EV launched in Malaysia – Pro, Premium, 272 PS/343 Nm; Brabus, 428 PS/543 Nm, RM189k-RM249k

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local Car Launches, Local News, smart / By Anthony Lim / November 21 2023 5:21 pm

Following a series of previews over the past few months and the opening of the order books for it back in September, Proton – via its subsidiary Pro-Net – has finally launched the smart brand in Malaysia with the official introduction of the smart #1 earlier this evening. smart’s global CEO, Tong Xiangbei, was present to launch to brand in Malaysia, underlying the significance of our market, which is the first in the region to introduce the car.

The all-electric smart #1, with the suffix pronounced as hashtag one, arrives here as a fully-imported model, and as already intimated previously, is available in three variant forms. There’s a base rear-motor Pro model, followed by a Premium variant (which was the focus of the initial preview) and a range-topping Brabus dual-motor performance version.

Before we recap the specifications and kit available on the EV, here is how the smart #1 model range in Malaysia is priced:

smart #1 Pro single-motor – RM189,000

smart #1 Premium single-motor – RM219,000

smart #1 Brabus dual-motor – RM249,000

As its moniker suggests, the #1 is the first model in the new smart car family. Previewed as the smart Concept #1 in September 2021, the crossover made its global debut in April last year, with its introduction in Malaysia having already been confirmed by then. The launch today follows the original timeline set for its introduction in our market.

Unlike previously, where the initial smart outing – which began in the ‘90s – consisted of the likes of the funky smart ForTwo, ForFour and Roadster, the second coming is very much an all-electric affair. Although Mercedes-Benz remains in charge of the design styling, the architecture and engineering is very much a Geely effort as a result of the Chinese automaker’s buy-in into the brand in 2019.

Electrification means it sits on Geely’s Sustainable Electric Architecture (SEA), a modular EV platform that also underpins the likes of the Lotus Eletre, Zeekr 001 and Polestar EVs. The #1 utilises the SEA2 version of the platform, which is also found on the Zeekr X and Volvo EX30.

Shape-wise, it resembles a hatchback rather than its classification as an SUV as proposed for it by the brand, and a very large one at that. Measuring in at 4,270 mm long (4,300 mm for the Brabus variant), 1,822 mm wide and 1,636 mm tall, with a 2,750 mm-long wheelbase, the smart #1 is no small ‘un, tipping the scales from 1,780 kg for the Pro and 1,800 kg for the Premium right up to 1,900 kg for the Brabus.

Other relevant numbers include a 182 mm ground clearance and up to 411 litres of boot space, expandable to 986 litres with rear seats folded. There’s a small ‘frunk’ in front that takes in 15 litres, useful to store small items that you don’t want sliding around in the boot. In a nutshell, the key dimensions and numbers are:

Length: 4,270 mm (Brabus, 4,300 mm)

Width: 1,822 mm

Height: 1,636 mm

Wheelbase: 2,750 mm

Ground clearance: 182 mm

Kerb weight: 1,780 kg (Pro), 1,800 kg (Premium), 1,900 kg (Brabus)

Boot space: 323 to 411 litres; 986 litres with rear seats folded

Front trunk (frunk) space: 15 litres

The base #1 Pro and #1 Premium are powered by a rear-mounted electric motor producing 272 PS (200 kW) and 343 Nm of torque, enabling both to get from zero to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds on the way to a 180 km/h top speed.

The #1 Brabus adds on a front motor to make it AWD, and the setup offers 428 PS (315 kW) and 543 Nm in the way of output and reduces the 0-100 km/h sprint time down to 3.9 seconds. Top speed is identical to the single motor versions, at 180 km/h.

As you’d expect, there are differences to the base Pro and Premium versions, the main one being that the Pro comes with a 49 kWh lithium LFP battery, which offers up to 315 km of travel on a single charge.

Both the smart #1 Premium and Brabus get a 66 kWh lithium-nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) battery, and in terms of performance, the unit provides up to 440 km of WLTP-rated range for the Premium, and up to 400 km of range for the Brabus.

The maximum charge rate is 150 kW DC, which means that if paired to a compatible fast charger, the #1’s battery can go from a 10 to 80% state of charge (SoC) in 22 mins for the Pro and 30 minutes for the Premium and Brabus.

As for AC, the #1 Pro is equipped with a 7.2 kW onboard charger, allowing a full charge of the Pro’s battery to be accomplished in around six hours. If you want faster AC charging (and range), you’ll have to opt for the Premium. That’s because the 7.4 kW onboard charger has been replaced by a 22 kW unit as standard for the Malaysian market.

According to smart, having an onboard 22 kW AC charger makes a big difference, because getting the battery juiced up from 10-80% SoC takes just three hours instead of 7.5 hours if with the 7.4 kW charger. This translates to improved flexibility and less time needed for charging on AC, surely no bad thing. To recap the technical specs:

smart #1 Pro

Electric motor output: 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 343 Nm; RWD

0-100 km/h time: 6.7 seconds

Top speed: 180 km/h

Battery: 49 kWh lithium-iron phosphate (LFP)

Range (WLTP): 315 km

AC charging: 7.2 kW; 10-80% in six hours

DC charging: 150 kW; 10-80% in 22 minutes

smart #1 Premium

Electric motor output: 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 343 Nm; RWD

0-100 km/h time: 6.7 seconds

Top speed: 180 km/h

Battery: 66 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC)

Range (WLTP): 440 km

AC charging: 22 kW; 10-80% in three hours

DC charging: 150 kW; 10-80% in 29 minutes

smart #1 Brabus

Electric motors output: 428 PS (422 hp or 315 kW) and 543 Nm; AWD

0-100 km/h time: 3.9 seconds

Top speed: 180 km/h

Battery: 66 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC)

Range (WLTP): 400 km

AC charging: 22 kW; 10-80% in three hours

DC charging: 150 kW; 10-80% in 29 minutes

As for equipment, the Pro comes standard with manual-levelling CyberSparks LED headlamps, 19-inch ‘Amps’ alloy wheels with 235/45 profile tyres, a panoramic roof with powered sunblind, roof rails and a powered tailgate.

The Premium upgrades the CybersSparks LED headlamps to Matrix LED units with adaptive high beam and an auto levelling function. Also going on are sequential turn signals, side mirror puddle lamps, along with an illuminated front grille, door handles and logos (on the C-pillars). The Premium also adds on 19-inch ‘Rotor’ alloys (same tyre size) and a hands-free powered tailgate with a kick sensor.

Meanwhile, the Brabus gets additional styling accoutrements to denote its sports status, with plenty of red bits to provide contrast, both inside and out. Externally, the roof, side mirror covers and insides of the lower grille are finished in the particular colour, as are the lower lip at the front and on the lower edges of the side accents, along with the brake calipers.

The variant – which rides on stiffer dampers – also gets a Brabus aero kit, and this brings along items such as decorative letterbox vents either side of the smart logo on the bonnet as well as a more prominent rear spoiler. Completing the visual differentiation are 19-inch ‘Dynamo’ two-tone wheels with 235/45 profile tyres.

Of course, the interior is where all the action is, and there’s plenty of it, starting with the frameless door windows and a courtesy driver’s seat, which moves back automatically to allow for easier ingress and egress.

Taking centre stage in the cabin is a T-shaped dashboard featuring a contrast panel finished in gloss white, with a 12.8-inch standalone landscape-oriented touchscreen the highlight piece. The instrument cluster is a slim 9.2-inch panel, with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and Qi wireless charging to be found.

Standard equipment for the Pro includes leatherette seats, 10-way powered front seats (memory for driver), a five-speaker audio system, panoramic moonroof with a powered blind, a polyurethane steering wheel, cooled chiller function for the centre armrest storage, a 60:40 sliding and split-folding rear bench seat, dual-zone auto air-conditioning with rear vents and a N95 carbon filter as well as a basic 64-colour ambient lighting scheme.

The Premium adds on a 10-inch colour head-up display (HUD), which displays all the essentials, including navigation as well as a 13-speaker, 640 watt Beats sound system. It also adds on leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, illuminated door sills and an extended 64-colour ambient lighting system.

For the Brabus, aesthetic changes abound, with the centre console panel now dressed in a gunmetal hue and the headliner finished in black. The seats for it are dressed in ultrasuede, with normal leather sides, and the variant also gets sportier aluminium pedals.

Elsewhere, the red contrast theme continues, with accents on panel trims and AC vents finished in the shade. Aside from the seat belts, the headrests also get dressed in the colour, highlighted through their end caps and the Bottrop logo stitched on to the front of the units. Red stitching also provides additional contrast cues.

As for safety and driver assistance systems, the smart #1 comes fully loaded. There’s ESC, hill hold assist, hill descent control, seven airbags and a comprehensive ADAS suite that includes ACC, AEB, front/rear collision mitigation support, lane keep assist, lane departure warning/prevention, front/rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitoring, door opening warning and automated lane change assist.

The Premium and Brabus variants add on fully autonomous parking, parking emergency brake and autonomous parking assist. There’s also a Hello smart app will help with vehicle status monitoring, location and tracking.

In terms of interior colour schemes, the #1 Pro gets an After Dark interior, while the Premium comes with a two-tone white and black Dark Matter cabin. As for exterior shades, buyers have no shortage of exterior colours to choose from, with monotone and two-tone choices available, depending on variant. The Atom Grey-Matte is available for an additional RM5,000. Here are the available options, listed out for easier legibility:

smart #1 Pro

Digital White with Eclipse Black roof

Laser Red with Eclipse Black roof

Cyber Silver with Eclipse Black roof

Quantum Blue with Eclipse Black roof

Future Green with Eclipse Black roof

smart #1 Premium

Digital White with Eclipse Black roof

Laser Red with Eclipse Black roof

Cyber Silver with Eclipse Black roof

Quantum Blue with Eclipse Black roof

Future Green with Eclipse Black roof

Atom Grey-Matte

Lumen Yellow with Eclipse Black roof

smart #1 Brabus

Atom Grey-Matte

Atom Grey-Matte with Radiant Red roof

Meta Black with Radiant Red roof

Cyber Silver with Radiant Red roof

Digital White with Black roof

Laser Red with Black roof

Cyber Silver with Black roof

The smart #1 comes with an eight-year/200,000 km high-voltage battery warranty, an eight-year/150,000 km high-voltage component warranty, a four year unlimited mileage vehicle warranty and a two-year unlimited mileage spare parts warranty as well as 24/7 roadside service assistance.

Additionally, there is a complimentary accessories package worth RM2,000 and complimentary five-year Internet data of 60GB. In conjunction with the launch of the brand, smart Malaysia is offering smart #1 buyers a complimentary smartCharge Home Charger worth RM3,200 (excluding the cost of installation, which starts from RM2,488). The offer is valid until December 31, 2023.

GALLERY: 2023 smart #1 Premium

GALLERY: 2024 smart #1 Brabus

GALLERY: 2023 smart #1 official images

