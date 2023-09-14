Hello smart mobile application launched in Malaysia – find EV charging points, book services, apply for loans

Posted in Local News, smart, Technology / By Mick Chan / September 14 2023 6:54 pm

With the smart #1 having made its first Malaysian appearance in July, more about the compact electric vehicle has been revealed gradually, such as its interior, along with the fact that it can be ordered in Malaysia via the brand’s own mobile app.

Now, the Hello smart app itself has been officially introduced, and it is available for download from the Google Play Store, Apple App Store and the Huawei AppGallery.

According to the brand, the Hello smart app aims to “revolutionise the EV landscape in Malaysia” with the app’s four-tab layout that promises to simplify and enhance EV users’ digital journey.

Click to enlarge

The Discover tab displays news, events and a community page, as well as notifications and digital product brochures. next is the Vehicle tab for estimating monthly payments, apply for loans, book service appointments and access vehicle information in real time, such as for battery and charging status, available range and location. Here, users can remotely control the vehicle’s air-conditioning, doors, windows and charge time scheduling.

Next is the E-Mall tab, which brings access to a virtual store of official smart branded merchandise and accessories, where users can earn loyalty points for rewards. The Profile tab brings a summary of all functions within the smart app, and offers options for personalising the app.

Among the innovative features of the Hello smart app is the Live Charging Map, where smart has partnered with EV charging ecosystem stakeholders to create the first automotive brand app that offers a comprehensive EV charging map.

smart #1 previewed in Malaysia

Real-time information on charging points, including the status of their availability are provided through the Hello smart app, and 70% of public charging points have been integrated. This way, the app eliminates the need for multiple EV charging apps, says smart.

Beyond vehicle and charging functions, the Hello smart app also offers the One-Stop Service Home Charging Solution feature, where the purchase, installation and appointment scheduling for the setting up of smartCharge Home Chargers can be carried out from the one feature.

The Hello smart mobile app is now available to download from the Google Play Store, Apple App Store and the Huawei AppGallery.

