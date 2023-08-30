smart #1 available for booking in Malaysia via app – RM1k fee; two variants; up to 428 PS, 440 km EV range

In Cars, Local News, smart / By Gerard Lye / 30 August 2023 11:52 am / 11 comments

The smart #1 is apparently available for booking in Malaysia via the Hello smart app (Google Play Store, Apple App Store, Huawei AppGallery) by Proton New Energy Technology (Pro-Net), which is the official distributor of smart vehicles in the country.

Checking in with Pro-Net, we were told that those who were invited to exclusive previews of the #1 had first dibs to place bookings via the app. Officially, the company says it hasn’t formerly announced the start of order taking for the #1, but we had no issue downloading the app, registering and selecting options and reaching the checkout page.

A fee of RM1,000 (payable using a debit or credit card) is required to secure a booking, and customers have two variants to choose from, namely the Premium and Brabus. There’s no official pricing for now because the #1 will be only be launched in the fourth quarter of this year.

In terms of specifications, the Premium features a rear-mounted electric motor providing 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 343 Nm of torque. This is powered by a lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) battery with an energy capacity of 66 kWh, which is good for a range of 440 km following the WLTP standard. This setup is good for a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h.

For more power, the Brabus version adds another electric motor at the front for an all-wheel drive setup and a total system output of 428 PS (422 hp or 315 kW) and 543 Nm. Also equipped with a 66-kWh NCM battery, the #1 Brabus completes the 0-100 km/h run in 3.9 seconds and shares the same top speed with the Premium, but its range is down to 400 km

For charging, the #1 comes with an onboard 22 kW AC charger (Type 2) that gets the battery from a 10-80% state of charge (SoC) in three hours. Alternatively, there’s DC fast charging (CCS2) at a max of 150 kW that shortens the 10-80% SoC to 30 minutes.

Based on our time with the #1 Premium as part of an official media preview, the entry-level variant will come standard with CyberSparks LED+ Matrix headlamps, an illuminated front grille, 19-inch ‘Rotor’ alloy wheels with 235/45 profile tyres, a panoramic roof and a powered tailgate with hands-free access.

Inside the T-shaped cockpit, you’ll find a two-tone colour scheme where the dashboard is white, while the powered and ventilated front seats are trimmed in Dark Matter leather. There’s also a 9.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10-inch head-up display and a 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Other features include a 64-colour ambient lighting system, a wireless phone charger, a 13-speaker Beats sound system, keyless entry and start, dual-zone climate control with a N95 filter and rear vents as well as a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, lane change assist, front and rear cross traffic alert, highway and traffic jam assist, parking assist).

As for the Brabus, official details aren’t out yet, but we can expect a similar kit list to the Premium, albeit with some differences. Referring to the app, we spot 19-inch ‘Dynamo’ alloys, gunmetal-like dashboard trim, microfibre seats and red seatbelts.

smart #1 Brabus (top) and Premium (bottom) colours

Other exclusive items mentioned during the #1 Brabus’ debut last August include red brake calipers, a branded Alcantara/leather-wrapped steering wheel and red stitching. The exterior of the Brabus is distinguished from a regular #1 by its vented bonnet, Brabus badging and rear spoiler.

Seven colours are available for the Brabus, most of which are two-tone options. Cars with a Radiant Red roof are accompanied by a main body colour in either Matte Black, Atom Grey-Matte or Cyber Silver. Meanwhile, an Eclipse Black roof is paired with either Laser Red, Cyber Silver or Digital White. The seventh option is a monotone Atom Grey-Matte.

No two-tone options for the #1 Premium, which only gets Laser Red, Digital White, Quantum Blue, Lumen Yellow, Cyber Silver, Future Green and Atom Grey-Matte. Once again, the smart #1 is scheduled to be launched in Malaysia sometime in Q4, which is when we’ll finally get official pricing. Will you be placing a booking through the Hello smart app? What do you think of the specs so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

