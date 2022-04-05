In Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Hyundai, Local News / By Danny Tan / 5 April 2022 4:35 pm / 2 comments

Click to enlarge

These are the first 13 owners (and their families) of the Hyundai Kona Electric in Malaysia, who recently collected their new EV from Hyundai’s flagship Ara Damansara showroom. It’s an assortment – you can see the Kona Electric in Lite, Plus and Max forms, and in various colours too.

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) says that the first shipment of slightly over 100 cars was sold out shortly after the EV’s launch in November 2021. The Kona Electric is available in three variants – the 39.2 kWh Lite (RM149,888), the higher-spec 39.2 kWh Plus (RM169,888) and the range-topping 64 kWh Max (RM199,888).

Driving range per full charge is 305 km for 39.2 kWh models and 484 km for the 64 kWh Max. The smaller battery is paired to a 136 PS/395 Nm motor, good for 0-100 km/h in 9.9 seconds and a 155 km/h top speed. The 64 kWh battery juices a 204 PS/395 Nm motor, and the Max is capable of 0-100 km/h in 7.9 seconds and a top speed of 167 km/h.

“The growing EV segment continues to hold vast potential in Malaysia as we strive towards decarbonisation within the automotive industry. We remain focused on supporting EV adoption, further contributing to the government’s Low Carbon Mobility Blueprint. On this note, we are pleased to see a very positive response from customers towards the Hyundai Kona Electric, clearly indicating the growing appetite for EV vehicles among Malaysians,” said Jeffrey Gan, MD of retail and distribution of Sime Darby Motors Malaysia.

“The Kona Electric and Ioniq 5 have recorded amazing feedback. This indeed reflects the increasing market acceptance by customers and recognition of the vast benefits of EV. We are pleased to hand over the first batch of Kona Electric vehicles to customers, and given the strong take-up rate with bookings coming in fast, we encourage customers to place their orders soon!” said Low Yuan Lung, MD of HSDM.

First batch Kona Electric owners received a one-year complimentary ChargEV card, which provides access to over 300 charging stations across the country. HSDM says that it has a highly-skilled pool of EV technicians, who have undergone world-class service and maintenance training by Hyundai. The EV technicians’ capabilities are further supplemented by additional training provided by TOC Automotive College.

The Kona Electric is available for viewing and test drive at Hyundai showrooms in Ara Damansara, Old Klang Road and Citystore Penang.

GALLERY: Hyundai Kona Electric Max 64 kW

GALLERY: Hyundai Kona Electric Plus 39.2 kW

GALLERY: Hyundai Kona Electric Lite 39.2 kW