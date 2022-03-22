In Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 22 March 2022 3:08 pm / 0 comments

Sime Darby Motors (SDM) has teamed up with TOC Automotive College to establish programmes to upskill electric vehicle (EV) technicians servicing the brands under the group. SDM says that this is part of its efforts to unlock opportunities for local talent in the automotive sector.

Through this partnership, training by TOC will supplement EV service and maintenance training received from SDM’s brand principals such as BMW/MINI (Auto Bavaria is under SDM), Ford, Hyundai, Jaguar Land Rover and Volvo (Sime Darby Swedish Auto is a dealer). This will ensure continuous education and exposure to the latest in technologies and world-class practices for all SDM’s EV technicians, the company says.

“Our technicians have already acquired a strong knowledge base and hands-on experience from the training provided by our world-class principals. This partnership with TOC aims to offer enhanced learning opportunities to cultivate a strong pool of highly capable technicians equipped with up to date skills and knowledge, especially given the growing demand for EVs in Malaysia,” said Jeffrey Gan, MD of retail and distribution at SDM.

“This will also contribute to the government’s efforts to build a competent and skilled talent pool, in support of the nation’s economic growth and development,” he added.

“We are pleased to join hands with SDM on this important endeavour. By elevating the skills of EV technicians for global automotive brands, this will indeed open the door to greater opportunities for Malaysian talent. Paving the way for the future of the automotive industry in Malaysia, we look forward to imparting our expertise to continue nurturing the capabilities of automotive professionals towards global standards,” said Datuk Iqmal Shafiq, executive director of TOC, a pioneer in professional automotive education.

The first batch of 20 technicians have enrolled for a three-month programme that starts in May. Key modules include the principles and concepts behind electrification and hybridisation, safety and systems operations, as well as practical activities such as diagnostics, testing and repair works.

The continuous training programme is a crucial part of SDM’s roadmap and investment into the development of an EV ecosystem, the company says. It recently signed an MoU with Tenaga Nasional to explore initiatives to expedite the adoption of EVs in Malaysia. SDM is also looking into the possibility of being an EV charging point operator.