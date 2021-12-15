In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News / By Mick Chan / 15 December 2021 3:52 pm / 1 comment

Sime Darby Motors Malaysia has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with energy utility Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) in order to explore various initiatives to expedite the adoption of electric vehicles in the country, said the joint statement from the two companies.

Those initiatives will include the ensuring of a highly efficient electric vehicle charging infrastructure, as well as to reduce carbon emissions. The MoU was formalised between Sime Darby Motors Malaysia (SDM) and TNB in signing by SDM Malaysia retail and distribution managing director Jeffrey Gan, and TND retail division head of solutions Mohamed Azrin Mohamed Ali.

“We have very clear EV ambitions at Sime Darby Berhad, and TNB plays a crucial role in ensuring that our goal is within reach here in Malaysia. Partners such as TNB play important roles as enablers in helping us achieve our target of a more energy-efficient product portfolio by 2025 and becoming a leader for electric vehicles in the Asia Pacific region,” said Sime Darby Berhad group CEO Datuk Jeffri Salim Davidson.

Input from Sime Darby in support of the country’s electric vehicle plans through its motors and industrial core businesses include high value assembly capabilities, automotive brands with growing electric vehicle line-ups, a highly skilled workforce for EV retail and aftersales services, as well as the supply and maintenance of EV charging equipment, the group said in the statement.

“[Tenaga Nasional] has been transforming to be more agile and customer-centric, including enhancing our energy solutions portfolio to include sustainable energy options such as solar and hydro [energy], energy audits, energy efficiency management systems and now, EV charging infrastructure,” said Tenaga Nasional president and CEO Datuk Baharin Din.

Through this collaboration, SDM Malaysia and Sime Darby as a whole can rely on TNB’s expertise in energy management and sustainable energy solutions in order to be future-ready in the automotive industry, the energy utlities firm said.

TNB will provide a reliable and stable supply of electricity to the EV charging ecosystem based on selected geographical areas agreed upon between SDM Malaysia and TNB.

On Sime Darby Motors’ part in preparation for the growth of the EV segment, the upskilling of its technicians includes a total of 1,048 training hours clocked so far by SDM technicians to ensure they are trained to handle the more complex systems in electrified vehicles, the group’s motoring division said. All operating units in each brand under SDM Malaysia have achieved their highest EV technical accreditation from October 2019, it added.