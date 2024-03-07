smart #1 Pro deliveries have begun in Malaysia – RM189,000 OTR; 272 PS, 343 Nm, 315 km EV range

Posted in Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News, smart / By Gerard Lye / March 7 2024 11:51 am

smart Malaysia has announced it has begun delivering units of the #1 Pro, which is the entry-level variant of the electric vehicle (EV) that was launched here last November.

“We are thrilled to meet the expectations of urban drivers, prioritising practical features such as ample space and a range of 315 km, which is more than adequate. The #1 Pro embodies the preferences of environmentally-conscious city dwellers and commuters, offering premium quality and an aesthetic all-electric design,” said Zhang Qiang, CEO of smart Malaysia.

“At smart Malaysia, user needs are paramount in our decision-making process. The Pro variant is offered to fulfill the diverse needs of modern drivers, offering exceptional value for money,” he added.

With a retail price of RM189,000 on-the-road without insurance, the Pro is RM30,000 and RM60,000 less than the Premium and Brabus respectively. For the lower price, the Pro is equipped with a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery capable of delivering up to 315 km of range following the WLTP standard.

The battery powers a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 343 Nm, which are figures identical to the Premium. As such, the Pro does the same 0-100 km/h sprint in 6.7 seconds and has a top speed of 180 km/h.

The Pro also gets the same DC fast charging capacity of 150 kW, and with its smaller battery (the Premium and Brabus packed a 66-kWh nickel manganese cobalt unit), getting from a 10-80% state of charge (SoC) takes 22 minutes. There’s also AC charging but at a lower rate of 7.2 kW (compared to 22 kW on higher-end variants), with a 10-80% SoC needing a longer six hours instead of three with the other variants.

In terms of equipment, the Pro comes with CyberSparks LED headlamps (without matrix adaptive high beam technology) that are manual levelling, 19-inch ‘Amps’ alloy wheels, a panoramic roof, a power tailgate (without a kick sensor), leatherette upholstery, powered front seats, dual-zone climate control (with rear vents and N95 filter), a polyurethane steering wheel, basic 64-colour ambient lighting, a five-speaker sound system and wireless charging pad.

The infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support is presented on a 12.8-inch touchscreen, with another display in the cabin being a 9.2-inch digital instrument cluster – both are also part of the Premium and Brabus’ kit list.

Despite being the entry-level variant, the Pro matches other variants by having a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems. These include adaptive cruise control with highway assist and traffic jam assist, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention, lane change assist, evasive manoeuvre assist as well as front and rear cross traffic alert.

2023 smart #1 Pro and Premium spec sheet; click to enlarge

There’s also door opening warning, blind spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition, automatic high beam, parking assist, a 360-degree camera and autonomous emergency braking (front and rear collision mitigation support).

As for exterior colours, the #1 Pro is offered in Future Green, Quantum Blue, Digital White, Cyber Silver and Laser Red, with the interior only available in a single theme: After Dark. With each purchase, smart Malaysia provides an eight-year, 200,000 km warranty high-voltage battery; an eight-year, 150,000-km warranty on high-voltage components; a four-year, unlimited-mileage vehicle warranty; a two-year, unlimited-mileage spart parts warranty and 24/7 roadside assistance.

The company also offers a complimentary smartCharge Home Charger worth RM3,200 with a two-year warranty, a complimentary accesories package worth RM2,000 as well as a vehicle-to-load (V2L) adapter worth RM800 with a two-year warranty.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.