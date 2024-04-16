smart #1 claims third spot in premium EV SUV market in Malaysia among models priced above RM180k

Posted in Cars, Local News, smart / By Gerard Lye / April 16 2024 4:40 pm

smart Malaysia has announced the smart #1 (sold by Proton New Energy Technology or Pro-Net) ranked third in terms of sales in the fully electric SUV segment, specifically among premium models priced above RM180,000.

The company did not provide actual sales figures in its release, but we did ask and were told that the claim to the third spot is based on the year-to-date sale volume until February this year. What was provided were sales figures relating to the overall electric vehicle (EV) market, which rose from 3,079 units (0.43% market share) in 2022 to 11,624 units (1.45% market share) in 2023.

“Against this backdrop of rapid electrification and shifting consumer preferences, smart has emerged as a frontrunner, capturing the hearts and minds of Malaysian consumers with its commitment to innovation and customer-centricity,” read the release.

“This milestone reflects the growing demand for urban mobility solutions in the region and reaffirms smart’s goal to position itself as a leader in the premium EV segment. He further added, with only one model sold, as opposed to other key players in the industry, we have achieved this great success. This exemplifies the trust our customers have in our product and services, and I would like to express my gratitude to our customers,” commented Zhang Qiang, CEO of smart Malaysia.

This year saw the start of deliveries of the Pro variant of the #1 in March, which is one of three variants offered when the EV went on sale last November – prices range from RM189,000 to RM249,000 OTR without insurance. The other two are the Premium and Brabus, the former being the focus of our review posted earlier this month – there’s also a video covering the good and bad of the #1.

