In Cars, Local News, smart / By Gerard Lye / 10 May 2023 10:44 am / 0 comments

Proton New Energy Technology (Pro-Net) has confirmed the appointment of Hap Seng Smart as its first authorised dealer of smart EVs in Malaysia. As a brief recap, Pro-Net is a subsidiary of Proton that serves as the official importer and distributor of smart vehicles in Malaysia and Thailand.

Meanwhile, Hap Seng Smart’s parent company is Hap Seng Group, which has over 50 years of experience in the automotive industry. The company also operates several Mercedes-Benz dealerships in the country.

“Pro-Net believes automotive excellence is more than creating the best vehicles. It also means providing a seamless and comprehensive retail customer journey and experience. The new dealership marks Pro-Net’s entry into the premium retail automotive market, as well as the latest EV market in Malaysia,” said Zhang Qiang, CEO of Pro-Net.

“This partnership between Hap Seng Group through Hap Seng Smart and Pro-Net reflects not only our confidence in smart’s universal appeal but also shows our commitment to promote a low carbon mobility future in Malaysia,” commented Harald Behrend, group CEO of Hap Seng Consolidated and chief executive of Hap Seng Automotive Division.

Hap Seng Smart’s first smart showroom is scheduled to be opened in the fourth quarter of this year at Jalan Sultan Ismail, Kuala Lumpur. This will be followed by another showroom in Balakong, Selangor, which, based on the concept art, will be located within the existing Hap Seng Star Balakong Autohaus.

The first smart model coming our way is the #1, which is set to go on sale here in the third quarter of 2023. The #1 is the first vehicle by smart Automobile, which is a joint venture between Mercedes-Benz and Geely, with the former responsible for the EV’s design.