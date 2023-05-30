smart #1 Brabus spotted in Malaysia – performance EV with AWD, 0-100 km/h in 3.9s to be launched here?

In Cars, Local News, smart / By Gerard Lye / 30 May 2023 9:40 am / 3 comments

It’s already known the smart #1 will be sold in Malaysia, with Proton New Energy Technology (Pro-Net) confirming back in March it was on track to launch the electric vehicle (EV) in the third quarter of this year. The company formed by the national automaker to handle the sales and distribution of smart vehicles has also appointed Hap Seng Smart and Edaran Otomobil Nasional (EON) as official dealers.

The #1 comes in two versions, with the regular one sporting a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 343 Nm of torque. This is paired with a 66-kWh lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) battery for a WLTP-rated range of up to 440 km of range, and the setup enables a 0-100 km/h time of 6.7 seconds and top speed of 180 km/h.

It was assumed that the standard #1 will be what Malaysians will be able to buy, but recent spyshots from paultan.org readers Auguss Chan and Amirun Hakim suggest we will also get the Brabus version of the EV.

Making its debut last August, the #1 Brabus adds a second electric motor at the front for all-wheel drive. The additional motor bumps up the total system output to 428 PS (422 hp or 315 kW) and 543 Nm, bringing down the century sprint time to 3.9 seconds. The top speed remains the same, but the range drops to about 400 km.

Cues that identify the photographed car(s) as the Brabus version include red brake calipers and a prominent rear wing. Despite the camouflage, we can also make out the 19-inch dynamo-styled alloy wheels and more expressive diffuser in the rear apron. Other design highlights of the #1 Brabus are vents just ahead of the bonnet and a sporty interior with Brabus badging as well as a continuation of the red contrast theme.

If the #1 Brabus is offered locally, would you choose it for the extra power at the expense of range, or will you flip the compromise and go with the standard version instead?

