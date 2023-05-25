EON appointed as Pro-Net dealer, to begin retail sales of smart #1 EV at its Glenmarie facility from Q4 2023

Proton New Energy Technology (Pro-Net) has confirmed the appointment of Edaran Otomobil Nasional (EON) as an official dealer for smart EVs in Malaysia. The dealership will begin selling the smart #1 when it arrives on the market later this year.

The addition of EON, the automotive retail arm of DRB-Hicom, to the smart retail network in the country makes it the second dealership announcement for the brand following the appointment of Hap Seng Smart earlier this month. Pro-Net added that five other dealership appointments will be announced soon.

Pro-Net said the appointment of EON, which is one of the largest multi-brand dealerships in the country representing brands such as Proton, Audi, Mitsubishi and Volkswagen, reflects its commitment to penetrate the vibrant EV market in Malaysia.

“We are very excited to be partnering with a well-established and trusted brand in the automotive industry. Pro-Net believes EON’s vast knowledge and experience coupled with DRB-Hicom’s extensive customer reach will create an ideal synergy that will propel smart Malaysia’s vision to great heights,” said Pro-Net CEO Zhang Qiang.

“EON is committed to contribute towards the success of this new partnership. We are led by a dynamic team with vast experience which gives us the advantage to create synergy with smart Malaysia to meet the demand for the smart #1 and yield a significant impact on the local market,” said Akkbar Danial, CEO and head of automotive distribution for DRB-Hicom.

“We have chosen to start our pure EV journey from our iconic building along the Glenmarie automotive corridor to serve customers from the region,” he added.