3 May 2023

MINI Malaysia has brought back the MINI Electric Resolute Edition for the 2023 model year with a limited run of 90 units being offered to customers. Each one is priced at RM205,834 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of a standard two-year warranty.

With the optional four-year extended warranty and service package, the price goes up to RM211,164. Included with each purchase is also an eight-year/100,000-km warranty for the high-voltage battery as well as five-year roadside assistance.

As before, the Resolute Edition features several aesthetic touches to make it stand out from a regular MINI Electric (also known as Cooper SE). These include Resolute Bronze accents to replace the chrome brightwork on various exterior parts, including the headlamp surrounds, front grille, rear taillights, side scuttles as well as the handles of the doors and tailgate.

These are joined by a model badge, radiator grille frame, brand logos and waistline finisher in Piano Black. Finishing touches include a bonnet that features parallel lines with a colour gradient that transitions from a light to dark shade of gold and are further highlighted by a ‘Resolute’ script, along with a set of 17-inch Electric Collection Spoke alloy wheels.

One notable change from the previous offering of the Resolute Edition is an expanded colour palette. In addition to the returning Rebel Green exterior paint finish, the Resolute Edition can now also be ordered in Enigmatic Black and Nanuq White.

Inside, you’ll find the same combination fabric/leatherette upholstery in Black Pearl/Light Chequered, while the bottom spoke of the Nappa leather sports steering wheel gets edition-specific branding. A distinctive pinstripe pattern with evenly curved lines in a light golden tone adorns various interior surfaces as well.

No change to the electric powertrain, as the Resolute Edition sports a front-mounted electric motor providing 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) and 270 Nm of torque. This allows for a 0-100 km/h time of 7.3 seconds and a top speed of 150 km/h.

The electric motor is powered by a 32.6-kWh lithium-ion battery (28.9 kWh usable) that is good for a range of up to 232 km following the WLTP standard. For charging, there’s an 11-kW onboard AC charger (Type 2 connection) that charges the battery fully in 2.5 hours, while with DC fast charging (CCS2 connection) at up to 50 kW, a 10-80% state of charge is possible in 36 minutes.

The kit list is the same too, with adaptive LED headlamps, keyless entry and start, dual-zone climate control, auto-dimming mirrors, Park Assist, a head-up display, a five-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8.8-inch MINI Navigation System touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a Qi wireless charger, a reverse camera, six airbags and Driving Assistant package (AEB, LDW) coming as standard.