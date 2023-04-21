In Cars, International News, smart / By Mick Chan / 21 April 2023 12:55 pm / 0 comments

The smart #3 has been officially unveiled as the second model from the smart Automobile joint venture between Geely and Mercedes-Benz, following the brand’s first model to emerge from the tie-up, the smart #1. This is the brand’s first sports-utility coupé, according to smart, wearing a roofline that is more sweeping and less upright compared to that of the #1.

Technical details were not revealed in the official release from smart, though earlier homologation documents from China have shown that the #3 measures 4,440 mm long, 1,800 mm wide and 1,600 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,785 mm. By comparison, the #1 is 4,270 mm long, 1,822 mm wide and 1,636 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,750 mm.

smart has not revealed powertrain details for the #3, however the aforementioned homologation documents from China stated two levels of power output for the crossover coupé, which is a 268 hp (272 PS) configuration – the same as that of the smart #1 – along with a 154 hp version to serve as a base variant.

Inside, the dashboard architecture of the #3 largely mimics that of the #1, with some detail changes such as a trio of circular air-conditioning vents on the centre console and oval units on the sides, instead of oval units throughout as on the #1.

Similarly, the #3 gets a 12.8-inch central floating touchscreen, while audio is by a 13-speaker Beats sound system. Overhead, a panoramic sunroof adds natural light to the cabin, while a multi-colour ambient lighting ensemble also helps set the mood.

Following its debut at Auto Shanghai 2023, the smart #3 will then head to Europe for the IAA motor show in Munich, Germany set for September this year, ahead of its European market launch early in 2024; details for the European-specification #3 will be released later, says smart.