smart #3 EV SUV previewed at KL Car Free Morning

It looks like smart Malaysia (Pro-Net) may be gearing up to launch the second product in its line-up. The smart #3, which is a larger sibling to the smart #1 was previewed at the KL Car Free Morning earlier today at Dataran DBKL as part of World Earth Day celebrations.
The smart #3 is the second model to come from the smart Automobile joint venture between Geely and Mercedes-Benz, and the EV was first revealed at last year’s Auto Shanghai.
Larger in size than the smart #1, the smart #3 is built on the same Geely Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) platform and offers up to 440 km of range following the WLTP standard.
Equipped with a 66-kWh nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) battery, the smart #3 is available with a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) or a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup packing 428 PS (422 hp or 315 kW) – the latter is badged as a smart #3 Brabus.
If you want something bigger than the smart #1 but you like smart’s current styling, this might be the electric SUV for you! Stay tuned for more details.
