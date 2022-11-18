In Cars, smart / By Paul Tan / 18 November 2022 7:59 am / 0 comments

These photos are our first look at the second model in the refreshed smart line-up. It will be called the smart #3 as evident from the badging on the rear hatch, and looks to be an SUV with a coupe-like roofline larger than the smart #1.

The smart brand today is a joint venture between Mercedes-Benz’s parent company Daimler and Proton’s parent company Geely. Like the smart #1, the new smart #3 will be built on Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) electric car platform.

Homologation documents from China reveals that the smart #3 measures 4,440 mm long, 1,800 mm wide and 1,600 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,785 mm. As a comparison, the smart #1 measures 4,270 mm long, 1,822 mm wide and 1,636 mm tall, with a 2,750 mm wheelbase.

The documentation also refers to two output options, a 268 hp version that’s likely to be the same one used in the non-Brabus smart #1, as well as a baseline 154 hp version for those who don’t have much of a need for speed and prefer a more entry-level price tag.