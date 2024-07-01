smart #3 launching in Malaysia on July 10 – open for booking; three variants; up to 428 PS, 455 km EV range

smart #3 launching in Malaysia on July 10 – open for booking; three variants; up to 428 PS, 455 km EV range

The smart #3 is set to go on sale in Malaysia in just a few days’ time, with smart Malaysia counting down to the electric vehicle’s launch on July 10, 2024. The #3 will join the #1 in the brand’s local line-up and will mirror the latter’s variant line-up, which includes the Pro, Premium and Brabus.

Built on the Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), the #3 is the sister car to the #1 but with a different exterior design. With its low and curved roofline, the #3 is more of a coupe-like SUV (smart calls it a ‘coupe fastback’), which should appeal to those who aren’t a fan of the #1’s shape.

The dimensions are slightly different too, with the #3 measuring in at 4,400 mm long and 1,844 mm wide, which is 130 mm longer and 22 mm wider than the #1. The wheelbase is also longer by 35 mm at 2,785 mm.

In terms of powertrains, the specifications of each variant are as follows:

Pro

  • Electric motor output: 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 343 Nm; RWD
  • 0-100 km/h time: 5.8 seconds
  • Top speed: 180 km/h
  • Battery: 49 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP)
  • Range (WLTP): 325 km
  • AC charging: 7.4 kW
  • DC charging: 130 kW

Premium

  • Electric motor output: 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 343 Nm; RWD
  • 0-100 km/h time: 5.8 seconds
  • Top speed: 180 km/h
  • Battery: 66 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC)
  • Range (WLTP): 455 km
  • AC charging: 22 kW; 10-80% SoC in three hours
  • DC charging: 150 kW; 10-80% SoC in 30 minutes

Brabus

  • Electric motor output: 428 PS (422 hp or 315 kW) and 543 Nm; AWD
  • 0-100 km/h time: 3.7 seconds
  • Top speed: 180 km/h
  • Battery: 66 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC)
  • Range (WLTP): 415 km
  • AC charging: 22 kW; 10-80% SoC in three hours
  • DC charging: 150 kW; 10-80% SoC in 30 minutes

As for equipment, we’ve detailed what each variant gets in our preview of the #3 posted in May. Highlights include a 9.2-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.8-inch central infotainment touchscreen, a panoramic glass roof, ‘CyberSpark’ LED headlamps, a 10-inch head-up display, ambient lighting and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The #3 is currently open for booking in Malaysia and the first 333 customers who put their name down along with a refundable RM1,000 booking fee will receive smart official merchandise worth up to RM1,500.

No word on pricing for now, but the #3 is expected to cost a little more than the #1, which itself got a price cut in the same month the former was previewed to the media. Are you looking forward to the #3’s launch? Would you choose this over the #1? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

GALLERY: smart #3 Brabus

GALLERY: smart #3 Premium

GALLERY: smart #3 Pro

