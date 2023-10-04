2024 Volvo EM90 teased again ahead of Nov 12 debut – brand’s first electric MPV’s design elements shown

Posted in Cars, International News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / October 4 2023 9:53 am

Volvo has released new teasers of the EM90, which is its first fully electric MPV that we’ll get to see in full come November 12, 2023. This comes after the Swedish carmaker dropped the first teaser in August, but we’re still not getting much in the way of technical details for now.

The new teasers provide us with a somewhat better look at the design elements of the EM90, starting with the taillights that have two L-shaped light strips (one inverted) to form a ‘T’. We also get to see a little of the EM90’s face, which appears to feature an illuminated Iron Mark set on a rectangular grille, flanked by signature Thor’s Hammer headlamps.

As for the general shape, it’s unsurprisingly boxy to maximise interior space, which Volvo says is like having a “Scandinavian living room on the move.” Based on the top-down view of the original teaser, there will be plenty of overhead natural lighting thanks to dual sunroofs and two individual chairs in the second row.

It was been widely reported that the EM90 will be underpinned by Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA). This platform is also used by the Zeekr 009 that is 5,209 mm long, 2,024 mm wide and 1,856 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 3,205 mm – these figures are expected to be similar for the EM90.

The Zeekr MPV is available with a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) and 343 Nm of torque, or a dual-motor setup providing 544 PS (536 hp or 400 kW). Battery options include ternary lithium units in 116 kWh and 140 kWh capacities, the former providing up to 702 km following the CLTC standard, while the latter offers as much as 822 km. Volvo will likely tease more of the EM90 as we approach the November 12 debut date, so stay tuned.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.