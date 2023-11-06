2024 Volvo EM90 EV is a 6-seat MPV with zero-gravity lounge seats, panoramic sunroof, Orrefors crystal

Posted in Cars, International News, Volvo / By Gerard Lye / November 6 2023 11:43 am

Volvo has provided more details of the upcoming EM90 ahead of the fully electric MPV’s debut on November 12. Focusing on the interior, the Swedish carmaker says the EM90 “is a Scandinavian living room on the move,” so it’s good news if you ever wanted one of those.

First up, the EM90 will come with six seats split across three rows, with lounge seats in the second row that feature so-called zero-gravity cushions with a seven-layer structure and a thickness exceeding 120 mm for comfort and support.

The plush seats are also equipped with quite a number of creature comforts like a massage, heating and ventilation functions that are controlled through a touchscreen on a wood-trimmed armrest, as well as built-in tables and cupholders.

Less is said about the third-row seats, which are easily accessible thanks to sliding rear doors and long-sliding second-row seats. Other touted features include a large panoramic sunroof that covers the entire cabin, which comes with a curtain and multiple ambient lighting settings should occupants want to set a particular mood.

“From a setting that recreates the famous Northern lights to themes that evoke Swedish forests and the dawn of Midsummer, you can find calm by picking your preferred Scandinavian experience,” the company said in its release.

As for specific design details, Volvo says the EM90 will come with a gear shifter featuring Orrefors crystal as well as backlit birch wood deco panels on the dashboard, doors and back of the front seats. The upholstery and deco patterns are also inspired by both Scandinavian nature and Asian art.

These touches are meant to distinguish the EM90 from the car it is based on, namely the Zeekr 009 from Geely. A prior leak confirmed the EM90 shares many of the 009’s body panels, with notable differences being the face and lighting units. No powertrain details for now, but the EM90 is expected to be similar to the 009, with rear- and all-wheel drive drivelines being possible.

