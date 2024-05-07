Beijing 2024: Fifth-generation Hyundai Santa Fe shown – larger, sharper lines for the three-row SUV

Posted in Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Mick Chan / May 7 2024 4:01 pm

Battery-electric vehicles, particularly from Chinese brands are all the rage at Auto China 2024 in Beijing, though established nameplates also made their presence known at the show, such as the Hyundai Santa Fe which headed to the exhibition in its latest, fifth-generation guise.

Having made its debut in July 2023, the fifth-generation Santa Fe marks a significant departure from its predecessor, not least in its design, which is now dominated by a boxy form and straight lines, in contrast to the fourth-generation model that wore rather more curves and a more ornate front fascia.

As par for the new vehicle course, the latest Santa Fe has grown physically over its predecessor, now measuring 190.2 inches (4,831 mm) long, 74.8 inches (1,900 mm) wide, 69.7 inches (1,770 mm) tall with a wheelbase of 110.8 inches (2,814 mm), according to the brand’s North American market specifications.

Some notable design cues on the Santa Fe include the H-shaped motif on the headlamps and tail lamps, while the black pillars give the body-coloured roof a floating look. Its wheelarches contribute to the angular look, using a polygonal shape over each wheel. At the rear, a single exhaust outlet features beneath the rear bumper.

From its debut, the ‘2.5T’ badging on the vehicle suggests that the Santa Fe will use the manufacturer’s Smartstream G2.5 T-GDI engine that outputs 281 PS and 422 Nm of torque, though that badge is absent from the Beijing show car. One that is present, denotes HTRAC, which is Hyundai’s all-wheel-drive system.

The cabin of the fifth-generation Santa Fe features a Panoramic Curved Display that combines a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel with an infotainment screen, which is angled towards the driver. The transmission selector that was located on the centre console on the fourth-generation model is now positioned on the steering column, freeing up space for other conveniences such as dual wireless smartphone chargers.

Inside, further conveniences within the Santa Fe include deep cupholders just aft of the wireless chargers, a storage compartment behind the console as well as a shelf area above the glovebox. In here, as on the outside, the fifth-generation Santa Fe employs wider use of straight lines, compared to the curvier set in its predecessor.

The use of a light colour scheme aids the sense of spaciousness, while sustainable materials also feature, such as recycled plastic on the suede headliner, car mats, and second- and third-row seatbacks. What do you think of the latest Hyundai Santa Fe?

GALLERY: Fifth-generation Hyundai Santa Fe, official images

