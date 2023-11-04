2024 Hyundai Santa Fe facelift previewed in Malaysia at PACE – 1.6L hybrid and 2.2L diesel, three variants

Posted in Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Anthony Lim / November 4 2023 11:39 am

The facelifted fourth-generation Hyundai Santa Fe is now in town, making its Malaysian public debut at the ongoing paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) 2023. The locally-assembled SUV will go on sale here in diesel and petrol hybrid variant forms. No pricing has been indicated as of yet, but further details are expected to be revealed closer to the vehicle’s launch.

Three versions will be available for the local market, these being the Hybrid Plus, Hybrid Max and Diesel Max. Both Hybrid variants are powered by a 1.6 litre Gamma II T-GDI petrol engine developing 180 PS/265 Nm of torque and a 44.2 kW electric motor, offering a total system output of 230 PS and 350 Nm. Power goes to the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission.

As for the Diesel Max, it features a 2.2 litre CRDi diesel engine, which provided 199 hp (202 PS) and 440 Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via the automaker’s HTRAC all-wheel drive system and an eight-speed wet DCT.

All variants feature bi-function LED projector headlamps and LED daytime running lights and LED tail lamps, although wheel sizes differ. The Hybrid Plus gets 17-inch alloy wheels and 235/65 profile tyres, while the Hybrid Max is fitted with 19-inch units and 235/55 tyres. The Diesel Max rides on 20-inch units, wrapped with 255/45 rubbers.

In terms of kit, the Hybrid Plus gets cloth upholstery, a Supervision 4.25-inch TFT LCD for the instrument cluster and powered front seats. The Hybrid Max and Diesel Max increases the luxe to leather seats, a fully-digital 12.3-inch instrument panel and adds on a power tailgate and roof rails. The Hybrid Max adds on heated/ventilated front seats and driver’s seat memory.

Standard fit across all variants is an eight-inch touch-screen with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay and voice recognition, a six-speaker audio system, dual-zone air-conditioning with rear AC vents, auto wipers, smart key entry with push-start, remote start function, paddle shifters, an electro-chromic rear-view mirror and wireless phone charging.

All the Santa Fe facelift variants come with six airbags and usual raft of safety kit (ESC, hill-start assist, downhill brake control etc) along with the full complement of items in the Hyundai SmartSense safety suite. Available colours for the SUV here are Snowflake White Pearl, Jet Black, Meteor Grey and Stormy Sea.

